Brighton, CO

5280.com

The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022

(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item

At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar

One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Inflation puts strain on Englewood animal rescue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Many organizations are feeling the squeeze from inflation, including a dog rescue in Englewood. Higher costs for food, vet bills, and gas are making it difficult to take in more puppies and stay open. At the height of the pandemic, when people were stuck at home...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Wheat Ridge enacts new motel ordinances impacting extended stay tenants

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Residents living at a motel in Wheat Ridge are being forced out due to a new ordinance in the city. Wheat Ridge City Council passed the ordinance which requires motels who want to house extended-stay tenants to make security changes and improve living conditions, like providing in-room kitchens. It went into effect on Friday.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Massive Density Apartment Complex Proposed For 11 Acres Along Cherry Creek On Denver/Glendale Border

The massive density along Cherry Creek within the City and County of Denver appears to be continuing unabated with the creek being canyonized by tall buildings. High density developers’ favorite architectural firm, Tryba Architects, has submitted a “Concept Site Plan” for 5250 East Cherry Creek Drive South to Denver Planning and Development that has surrounding neighborhoods and the City of Glendale in an uproar.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
eatonredink.com

Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado

Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
GREELEY, CO

