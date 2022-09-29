Read full article on original website
5280.com
The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022
(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item
At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Westword
Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar
One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
Colorado Restaurants Ranked As Best in the U.S. By TripAdvisor
Good eats are always a vibe and some new rankings are giving a few Colorado restaurants major bragging rights. TripAdvisor recently released the ultimate dining directory with the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants" and Colorado restaurants made a few appearances. Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Colorado. If you're looking...
Clueless Tourist Walks Right In Front Of Bedding Bull Elk And Nearly Pays The Price
If you know anything about Estes Park, Colorado, you know the place is PACKED with elk. And where there are tons of elk in close proximity with people, you get videos like this. It seems like every time I go on the internet, there’s a new video of someone nearly...
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report, Denver is one of the least potty-mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears 21...
A New Mexican Restaurant Concept is Coming to Denver Next Year
Gorditas Doña Juana will take over a space that was once a bank
Inflation puts strain on Englewood animal rescue
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Many organizations are feeling the squeeze from inflation, including a dog rescue in Englewood. Higher costs for food, vet bills, and gas are making it difficult to take in more puppies and stay open. At the height of the pandemic, when people were stuck at home...
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
coloradosun.com
Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says
An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
Watch clueless hikers get way too close to bull elk and his harem at Estes Park
The visitors trooped right past the large male, who eventually lost his patience
Wheat Ridge enacts new motel ordinances impacting extended stay tenants
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Residents living at a motel in Wheat Ridge are being forced out due to a new ordinance in the city. Wheat Ridge City Council passed the ordinance which requires motels who want to house extended-stay tenants to make security changes and improve living conditions, like providing in-room kitchens. It went into effect on Friday.
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Massive Density Apartment Complex Proposed For 11 Acres Along Cherry Creek On Denver/Glendale Border
The massive density along Cherry Creek within the City and County of Denver appears to be continuing unabated with the creek being canyonized by tall buildings. High density developers’ favorite architectural firm, Tryba Architects, has submitted a “Concept Site Plan” for 5250 East Cherry Creek Drive South to Denver Planning and Development that has surrounding neighborhoods and the City of Glendale in an uproar.
lamarledger.com
Will hail hit Colorado harder? Will hail stones get bigger? Cause more damage? Here’s what NCAR scientists say
Heat wafting upward from the earth is raising the layer in the air where temperatures are warm enough to melt hail, scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research have found. This leads to increased shrinking of big hailstones that otherwise could shatter car windows, batter roofs and wreak havoc...
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
2 people found shot in Northglenn
Police said two people have been shot in a Northglenn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
eatonredink.com
Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado
Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
