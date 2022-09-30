Read full article on original website
Related
David Bowie spacesuit among music memorabilia going under the hammer
The Major Tom spacesuit worn by David Bowie in the music video for Ashes To Ashes is among the rare memorabilia valued at more than £1 million that will go under the hammer next month.More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, will be sold during Propstore’s auction at the Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, London, from November 3-6.The collection includes items from The Beatles, Oasis, Michael Jackson, Sex Pistols, Blur, Rihanna and the Spice Girls, ranging from pieces of clothing to signed posters.Bowie’s spacesuit, which was the defining stylistic motif of his 1980 music video, is estimated to sell...
31 Underrated Horror Films You Can Stream This Spooky Season
These hidden gems are worth a good scare.
In photos: Cate Blanchett attends 'Tár' premiere at New York Film Festival
Stars Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer and more attended the red carpet premiere of "Tár" at the 2022 New York Film Festival on Monday. The film follows Blanchett as Lydia Tár, one of the greatest composers and conductors and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The New York Film Festival runs until October 16, 2022.
Comments / 0