A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO