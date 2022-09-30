ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

ilovetheupperwestside.com

Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings

Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
unionnewsdaily.com

Union County football teams prepare for Week 5 matchups

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Congratulations to the Union, Roselle Park and Summit football teams for winning their first games. Governor Livingston High School won a third straight contest to go more than .500 at 3-2, while Linden High School evened its record at 2-2 with its second shutout win at home.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
talkofthesound.com

Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess

When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
CLIFTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
educationplanetonline.com

24 Best Nursing Schools In Brooklyn:Requirements & Tuition

In Brooklyn, there are several possibilities for prospective nurses, including numerous renowned universities. There is likely a school that will suit your professional goals, whether you are starting out in nursing or are a practicing nurse who wants to get a higher degree. For information on accredited program choices and a list of all the colleges in the Brooklyn region, continue reading.
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hudson County Fair Returns to Braddock Park For 7th Year

North Bergen officials cut the ribbon opening the 7th Hudson County Fair in James J. Braddock Park on Friday evening. Sponsored by North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco, Hudson County Commission Chairman Anthony Vainieri and the North Bergen Education Foundation, the fair has become a popular event in North Hudson, with carnival games, amusement rides, a concert stage and plenty of food. Oh, the food. Everything from cotton candy to ice cream to ethnic specialities.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport

This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
LINDEN, NJ

