ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings
Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
unionnewsdaily.com
Union County football teams prepare for Week 5 matchups
UNION COUNTY, NJ — Congratulations to the Union, Roselle Park and Summit football teams for winning their first games. Governor Livingston High School won a third straight contest to go more than .500 at 3-2, while Linden High School evened its record at 2-2 with its second shutout win at home.
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
talkofthesound.com
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
New Jersey Globe
Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess
When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
NBC New York
NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year
A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar. The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.
essexnewsdaily.com
Parade committee celebrates Nutley-Belleville honorees
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade and Italian Heritage Committee celebrated its 40th anniversary at an honoree dinner at Nanina’s in the Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with well over 300 guests. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., starting at Belleville High School and ending at the Nutley Oval. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Belleville Town Hall at 9 a.m. and one at Nutley Town Hall at 11 a.m.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
educationplanetonline.com
24 Best Nursing Schools In Brooklyn:Requirements & Tuition
In Brooklyn, there are several possibilities for prospective nurses, including numerous renowned universities. There is likely a school that will suit your professional goals, whether you are starting out in nursing or are a practicing nurse who wants to get a higher degree. For information on accredited program choices and a list of all the colleges in the Brooklyn region, continue reading.
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha...
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
Beloved Hoboken crossing guard to retire after 28 years of keeping kids safe
Hoboken crossing guard Kathy Romano is a true beacon of light at the intersection of Madison and Fourth streets. Everyone knows her, from the pedestrians to the people driving through. She even knows some of the dogs’ names that are on walks who love to stop by and greet her.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Fair Returns to Braddock Park For 7th Year
North Bergen officials cut the ribbon opening the 7th Hudson County Fair in James J. Braddock Park on Friday evening. Sponsored by North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco, Hudson County Commission Chairman Anthony Vainieri and the North Bergen Education Foundation, the fair has become a popular event in North Hudson, with carnival games, amusement rides, a concert stage and plenty of food. Oh, the food. Everything from cotton candy to ice cream to ethnic specialities.
unionnewsdaily.com
No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport
This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
