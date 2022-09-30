Johnson Is Recognized For Achievements As A Visionary, Small Business Champion & Inclusion Advocate On A Mission To Make The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem More Equitable. Newark, NJ, September 20, 2022 — The Institute For Entrepreneurial Leadership announced today that CEO Jill Johnson has been honored with the Women Leaders In Innovation Award from the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes women leaders who have applied their knowledge and experience to create innovative programs which foster economic opportunities for marginalized New Jersey residents, helping to make the state a better and more equitable place to live and to work. Johnson is the honoree for innovation in finance and social advancement. The awards reception and ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 12. Registration for the event is available on the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce website.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO