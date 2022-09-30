Fort Worth, Best Friends join to encourage community to adopt big

From huskies to shepherds, terriers to mutts, animal shelters and rescue groups all over the country are inundated with dogs weighing over 40 pounds. Each of these dogs is awaiting a second chance at a new life.

The entire month of October, Fort Worth is waiving adoption fees for dogs 40 pounds or larger, with the goal of getting more big dogs out of the shelters and into homes. Pets from the Fort Worth Animal Shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

To help these dogs find homes, Fort Worth is teaming with Best Friends Animal Society for the “Love Large” Big Dog Adoption campaign throughout October. The Love Large adoption campaign is an opportunity to educate the public that big dogs can be part of almost any home, no matter the size.

The campaign aims to educate the public on why big dogs can make excellent companion pets. Consider:

Big dogs can make great pets for apartment living.

They tend to bark less than their smaller counterparts.

Big dogs can be a great addition to homes with kids and cats.

Some big dogs are just oversized lap dogs who can give double the cuddles.

What you can do

Spread the word. Share the adoption and responsible pet ownership message to friends and followers online by liking Fort Worth Animal Care and Control on Facebook.

Adopt. Adoptions will take place all month long, and everyone is encouraged to visit one of the four adoption locations:

North Animal Campus , 351 Hillshire Drive, 76052.

, 351 Hillshire Drive, 76052. Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center , 4900 Martin St., 76119.

, 4900 Martin St., 76119. Hulen PetSmart Adoption Center , 4800 S.W. Loop 820, 76109.

, 4800 S.W. Loop 820, 76109. Alliance PetSmart Adoption Center, 2901 Texas Sage Trail, 76177.

New animals become available almost every day. Check out photos and bios of adoptable pets on the City’s website or on the animal shelter’s Facebook page.

Foster. Those not able to commit to adoption can still make a lifesaving impact for big dogs by temporarily opening their home to a foster dog. Food, supplies, and medical treatment are typically provided free of cost to fosters.

Donate. Shelter animals are always in need of towels and blankets, dog and cat food, newspaper and even pet toys. Donations are accepted at all four adoption locations.

