ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video

A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL
atozsports.com

Major AFC North drama is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals

Despite their 0-2 start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first in the AFC North after week four. The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win this week. Every other AFC North team lost on Sunday. (Strangely, each AFC North team that played on Sunday...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The NFLPA cited several factors in terminating the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
NFL

Commanders expected to activate rookie RB Brian Robinson this week

The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian Robinson off the team's reserve/non-football injury list early this week, sources say, paving the way for the rookie to return sooner rather than later. While overall positive news, it doesn't necessarily mean Robinson will play in Week 5 against the...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
NFL

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Heading into Sunday, McCaffrey was questionable after the aforementioned thigh ailment kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, and limited him on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Qb#The Associated Press
NFL

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Cordarrelle Patterson's strange absence in Atlanta's Week 4 win has an explanation that will force the dynamic playmaker out of action for a while. Atlanta placed Patterson on injured reserve Monday, the team announced, due to a knee injury suffered prior to the game. Patterson played in the first half, but spent most of the final two quarters on the sideline while the Falcons turned to young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to handle the workload.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

NFL, NFLPA agree to parameters of updated concussion protocols

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to parameters of updated concussion protocols that will rule out players who exhibit gross motor instability as Tua Tagovailoa did during the Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Bills, regardless of any possible contributing factors, sources informed of the talks told NFL.com on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
NFL

Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retires after 11 seasons in NFL

A longtime Ravens cornerback is calling it a career. Jimmy Smith will officially retire from the NFL on Monday, the team announced on Twitter. Baltimore spent the 27th overall pick of the 2011 draft on Smith, a corner who rose from relative obscurity to top-prospect status during his final two seasons at Colorado. The Ravens chose the ascending Smith with the hopes he'd arrive as a shutdown defender for the next decade.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL stats and records, Week 4: Josh Allen captains biggest comeback of career

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Rodgers threw his 499th and 500th career pass touchdowns, including playoffs, in Week 4 against the Patriots. Rodgers is the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 pass touchdowns in his career, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. The newest member of the 500 Club still needs 45 pass touchdowns to join the same four on the exclusive regular-season list.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy