Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
atozsports.com
Major AFC North drama is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals
Despite their 0-2 start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first in the AFC North after week four. The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win this week. Every other AFC North team lost on Sunday. (Strangely, each AFC North team that played on Sunday...
NFL
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills
The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The NFLPA cited several factors in terminating the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Commanders expected to activate rookie RB Brian Robinson this week
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate running back Brian Robinson off the team's reserve/non-football injury list early this week, sources say, paving the way for the rookie to return sooner rather than later. While overall positive news, it doesn't necessarily mean Robinson will play in Week 5 against the...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
WATCH: What Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game
Despite the lopsided 49-10 score between Ohio State and Rutgers, the game on Saturday was full of action — sort of. It was a little bit different kind of win for the Buckeyes, who took to the ground this time instead of riding C.J. Stroud’s arm. The main...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bengals land naming rights deal for new practice facility
The Cincinnati Bengals' new indoor facility is getting a name. The naming rights for the temporary indoor facility were recently acquired by Integrity Express Logistics, an international logistics company based in Cincinnati. It will be a multi-year partnership. The new facility is scheduled to be completed by November. Earlier this...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams
Big plays and dominant defense told the victorious story for the San Francisco 49ers. On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9, on Monday night. It...
NFL
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals
A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Heading into Sunday, McCaffrey was questionable after the aforementioned thigh ailment kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, and limited him on Friday.
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel rules out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5 game vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday for the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets due to the concussion that Tagovailoa suffered on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals. "This is something that is too early to give a definitely timeline,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins denies grabbing Bills QB Josh Allen near groin, appealing $13,261 fine
Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins plans to appeal a $13,261 fine for grabbing Bills quarterback Josh Allen near the groin area in a pile last Sunday -- an act Wilkins denies, sources say. Allen was upset after the play, ripping off Wilkins' helmet and drawing a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary...
NFL
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games
Cordarrelle Patterson's strange absence in Atlanta's Week 4 win has an explanation that will force the dynamic playmaker out of action for a while. Atlanta placed Patterson on injured reserve Monday, the team announced, due to a knee injury suffered prior to the game. Patterson played in the first half, but spent most of the final two quarters on the sideline while the Falcons turned to young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to handle the workload.
NFL
NFL, NFLPA agree to parameters of updated concussion protocols
The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to parameters of updated concussion protocols that will rule out players who exhibit gross motor instability as Tua Tagovailoa did during the Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Bills, regardless of any possible contributing factors, sources informed of the talks told NFL.com on Saturday.
NFL
Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retires after 11 seasons in NFL
A longtime Ravens cornerback is calling it a career. Jimmy Smith will officially retire from the NFL on Monday, the team announced on Twitter. Baltimore spent the 27th overall pick of the 2011 draft on Smith, a corner who rose from relative obscurity to top-prospect status during his final two seasons at Colorado. The Ravens chose the ascending Smith with the hopes he'd arrive as a shutdown defender for the next decade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Ravens preach patience after collapsing twice in first month of 2022 NFL season
BALTIMORE -- In the locker room after the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, defensive tackle Calais Campbell asked a reporter for a few minutes before publicly addressing the painful defeat. The 15th-year veteran casts a long shadow within the locker room not only because of his...
NFL
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after win over Lions: Geno Smith is playing 'some spectacular football'
It's time to start putting some respect on Geno Smith's game. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback played on fire in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions. Smith led a Seahawks offense that didn't punt on nine possessions while gobbling up 555 yards and 27 first downs. Seattle averaged 8.8 yards per play Sunday.
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 4: Josh Allen captains biggest comeback of career
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Rodgers threw his 499th and 500th career pass touchdowns, including playoffs, in Week 4 against the Patriots. Rodgers is the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 pass touchdowns in his career, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. The newest member of the 500 Club still needs 45 pass touchdowns to join the same four on the exclusive regular-season list.
Comments / 0