ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Senior Wellness Walk at Highland Hills promotes fitness

Fort Worth, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22z5H6_0iGe27Qi00

Grab your sneakers, fill up your water bottle and join the Senior Wellness Walk on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Highland Hills Community Center, 1600 Glasgow Road.

Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m., followed by a brief warmup and the walk at 10 a.m. Seniors can walk at their own pace while enjoying the rolling hills overlooking scenic downtown Fort Worth. This is a great way to get active, meet new friends and explore the community center’s Best Years Club program for seniors 60 and over.

In addition to the walk, participants will enjoy live entertainment, meet vendors and have a chance to win door prizes. A box lunch will be provided after the walk.

The event is hosted by the City of Fort Worth in partnership with AARP-Dallas-Fort Worth, Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County and Blue Zones Project.

Photo: Walk at your own pace while enjoying scenic views.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth's Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Health
WFAA

Food Bank expands to help more hungry families in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — For eight hours a day, six days a week, food is collected, sorted, inventoried and boxed for distribution inside the Tarrant County Food Bank. Stephen Raeside serves as the chief development officer for The Tarrant County Food Bank. He's watched the need for food among North Texas families grow and fluctuate. Raeside said he believes there is no reason why anyone in our community should go hungry.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#The Walk#Senior Health#Best Years Club#Blue Zones Project#City News
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
US105

Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House

This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Houston Chronicle

The Best Halloween Pop-Up in Texas Is Serving Blood-Red Cocktails in Skull Glassware

Once you’ve aged out of trick-or-treating, Halloween loses some of its luster. Yeah, your calendar probably includes a few parties, but the thrill of filling a pillowcase with candy is replaced by costume-related stressors and sickly sweet punches. The best bet for a good time: Go to a bar. Specifically, Fort Worth bar Nickel City, because it’s hosting the Black Lagoon pop-up from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31. It’s your best chance to drink well-made cocktails and dabble in the occult.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AARP
garlandtx.gov

Garland Welcomes New Assistant City Manager

Phillip “Phil” Urrutia will join the City of Garland as an Assistant City Manager on Monday, Oct. 3. Phil has more than 14 years of experience in municipal government including leadership roles in Municipal Court, Purchasing and Fleet. Most recently, Urrutia served as Assistant City Manager in Odessa,...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fishing Discouraged After Fish Kill Along Turtle Creek in the Park Cities

The City of University Park says no one would be fishing in the pond at Williams Park or in the nearby portion of Turtle Creek after a fish kill was reported Tuesday morning. University Park says it immediately notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Kills and Spills Team of the Texas Parks and Wildlife about the dead fish.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
socialwhirl.com

Oct. 28: All You Can Eataly

All You Can Eataly is back on October 28, 2022, and this fall, the best of Dallas’ local restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries are invited to join in!. At All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas, 1,500 guests can enjoy the best dishes, cocktails, and brews alongside more than 50 Italian wines and 30+ food stations. Join Eataly Dallas and our guests Loro, Asian Mint, Joe Leo Tex Mex, TLC Vegan Kitchen, Community Beer Co., Lalo Spirits, Balcones Whiskey, Lakewood Brewing Company and Bishop Cider Company to party alongside Dallas’ best. With more than 50 regional Italian wines to taste and more than a dozen bars set up throughout the marketplace, the live music performances from Iron Vine and DJ Steffi Burns will keep the high energy going all night.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy