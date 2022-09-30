Senior Wellness Walk at Highland Hills promotes fitness

Grab your sneakers, fill up your water bottle and join the Senior Wellness Walk on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Highland Hills Community Center, 1600 Glasgow Road.

Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m., followed by a brief warmup and the walk at 10 a.m. Seniors can walk at their own pace while enjoying the rolling hills overlooking scenic downtown Fort Worth. This is a great way to get active, meet new friends and explore the community center’s Best Years Club program for seniors 60 and over.

In addition to the walk, participants will enjoy live entertainment, meet vendors and have a chance to win door prizes. A box lunch will be provided after the walk.

The event is hosted by the City of Fort Worth in partnership with AARP-Dallas-Fort Worth, Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County and Blue Zones Project.

Photo: Walk at your own pace while enjoying scenic views.

