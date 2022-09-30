Work begins on Lebow Channel at 28th Street

Sept. 15 marked an important milestone in Lebow Channel improvements on Fort Worth’s North Side.

Contractors began work on Lebow Channel at the 28th Street crossing to expand the channel and increase its capacity to convey stormwater. The existing bridge structure at the 28th Street crossing will not be affected by this work.

Construction is expected to last through summer 2023.

Meanwhile, a second project led by the Texas Department of Transportation is planned to start early in 2023 and will involve improvements to the railroad crossing just west of the Decatur Avenue and 28th Street intersection. This project includes storm drain improvements to convey water from the underpass to Lebow channel and is coordinated with the channel improvement project currently underway.

The channel improvements have incorporated environmental features to help improve stormwater quality. By incorporating pools, riffles and runs in the channel ecosystem, microhabitats are formed and sediment transport is reduced. The channel will also include native tree, shrub and grass plantings to re-establish a natural setting near the entrance to Trail Drivers Park.

Future plans for Lebow Channel are in the works as the City continues its commitment to improving safety in flood-prone areas.

Photo: Work on Lebow Channel at 28th Street will expand the channel and increase its stormwater-handling capacity.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.