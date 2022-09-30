Read full article on original website
Paramount’s new original horror movie, about a “Ring”-style curse that passes from one person to another and involves horribly violent deaths and – surprise! – a big wide grin on your face, is here, just in time for spooky season. “Smile,” which stars Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner and just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin before opening this Friday (September 30), is super creepy and unsettling.
Movie Review – Don’t Worry Darling
“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film whose poor reputation precedes it. It’s going to be remembered not for anything that happens in the film, but for being the source of news stories about animosity between various players in its production. But I can look beyond all the gossip and behind-the-scenes drama and focus on what’s on screen. Unfortunately, what’s on screen is a movie that had no business making as much money as it did this past weekend.
Smile – Movie Review
I’ll start off this review with a compliment: the people tasked with advertising the new horror movie “Smile” did a really good job. For months, I had been successfully unnerved by the various posters, commercials, and trailers for this movie that conditioned me to avert my eyes to the slightest hint of a creepy smile. In hindsight, I probably should have known something was wrong when the film’s All Audiences green-band trailer was much scarier than its Restricted red-band. While the red-band trailer showcased the film’s gore and gave away jump scares, the green-band just abruptly cut to a smile and then ended, leaving me with a shock that I didn’t have time to process, yet undeniably stayed with me. The film, of course, could not claim the same brevity, wasting 115 minutes of my time failing to live up to the promise of even its print ads.
Battalion Texas AM
Review: Bad blood in the household
Women can be warlords, too. "House of the Dragon" hammers this point home in a "Game of Thrones" prequel that feels more like its spiritual sequel. Dragon takes place nearly two centuries prior to the events of Thrones and narrows in scope. Whereas Thrones gave us a mosaic of different characters, banners and causes to root behind with the eponymous game at its core, Dragon concerns itself primarily with one powerful family, the ruling Targaryen dynasty, playing that dangerous game. The key players are Queen-Consort Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, heir to the Iron Throne.
‘Interview with the Vampire’ Review: A Devilishly Sharp Spin on Anne Rice’s Classic
There’s no real checklist for a vampire story, but there are few time-tested subgenres in a better position to look as far back and as far forward in either direction. Origin stories can be tedious, but what’s more primal than finding out how an energy-draining being came to be who and how they are? And, as is vampiric tradition, if they’re on a path of immortality, do they see eternity as a cage or a road of endless possibility? Any updated adaptation of Anne Rice’s seminal debut novel “Interview with the Vampire” fundamentally has to contend with those beginnings and (potential...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows
Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
Digital Trends
The best horror movie sequels
Have you ever heard someone argue that The Godfather Part II is actually better than the original Godfather? While there are plenty of sequels that don’t land anywhere near the glories and praise of their predecessors, there does exist a smaller batch of follow-up flicks that do, and the horror genre is filled with examples of iconic sophomore efforts and mid-to-late-canon entries.
The Best War Movies (Opinion)
With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
The Woman King Rewrites History for a Feminist Twist on the Slave Trade
It's difficult to watch The Woman King and not conclude it's a masterfully made movie. It has soaring action scenes—the sort that will make you squirm and scream—unconventionally led by a cast of female Amazonian warriors. It has Viola Davis, whose reputation as one of the most formidable actresses alive needs little explanation. And it has a riveting, relevant plot, centered around a kingdom in West Africa that begrudgingly participates in the 19th-century slave trade while it makes moves behind the scenes to hamstring it.
msn.com
Horror films based on true stories
Slide 1 of 25: When you watch horror movies, you probably have some idea of what to expect: from paranormal activity to serial killers, anything is possible when it comes to sending shivers down our spines. But what makes a scary movie even scarier? The fact that it's based on real events!Yes, some famous horror films, including 'The Exorcist' (1973), 'Annabelle' (2014), or 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005), are indeed based on true stories.Ready to discover the real stories behind these movies? Then click on!You may also like: What's new on Netflix UK in April.
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans: A Heartfelt And Messy Masterpiece From One Of Our Greatest Filmmakers
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans finds the director turning a lens back on his adolescence, and he captures magic.
Sacheen Littlefeather Dies: Native American Actor Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar Was 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who took the Oscars stage in 1973 to decline Marlon Brando’s award, died Sunday, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She was 75. “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” read the tweet. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery In 1973, Littlefeather got up on stage to decline Brando’s win for The Godfather where she said the following: “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the...
James Corden Roasts His Bandleader Reggie Watts Over 'Jeopardy!' Appearance
"The Late Late Show" host rolled out the rollicking highlights of Watts doing battle on the game show.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 Covers a Specific Portion of Anne Rice Book
'Interview with the Vampire' AMC series creator Rollin Jones reveals how much of the Anne Rice book makes it into season 1, and we help explain what that means for season 2.
From 'My Policeman' and 'TÁR' to 'White Lotus,' October's must-see queer films and TV
Nothing quite says fall, or queer-inclusive, like a watchlist filled with stylish Oscar contenders and spooky remakes of campy and queer-coded content. Now that they’ve made their way through many of the year’s film festivals, “TÁR” and “My Policeman” are finally coming to theaters, giving fans a chance to drool over their respective stars. But things are no less titillating on the small screen, with a very steamy, very gay series remake of “Interview With the Vampire” ushering in the month. There are also retoolings of ‘80s cult horror classics, with a new season of “Chucky” and a “Hellraiser” film reboot.
The best recent crime and thriller writing – review roundup
Erin Kelly shot to the top of the bestseller charts 11 years ago, when her debut psychological thriller, The Poison Tree, was highlighted by Richard and Judy’s book club. She has since written seven more thrillers, of which the seventh, The Skeleton Key (Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99) stands head and shoulders above the rest, for its originality, its ingenuity and its sumptuous realisation of an intensely problematic family. Inspired by one of Kelly’s favourite books from her childhood, Kit Williams’s Masquerade, The Skeleton Key centres on a similar treasure hunt picture book, The Golden Bones, although this is a much darker tale than Williams’s. Telling of a murdered woman, Elinore, whose skeleton was scattered over England, it gives clues to locations around England where tiny golden bones have been hidden.
The 13 Spookiest Shows and Movies We’re Most Excited for This October
When it comes to most holidays, special shows and movies aren’t required. But Halloween isn’t most holidays. Halloween needs spooky shows and movies like Michael Myers needs a giant knife. And this year, our favorite streaming services have really stepped up to the plate. We could have highlighted...
‘Blonde’ Author Joyce Carol Oates Weighs In on Netflix Film: ‘Brilliant Work of Cinematic Art’ but ‘Not for Everyone’
“Blonde” author Joyce Carol Oates, who penned the biographical fiction novel that the Netflix film is based on, has weighed in on the discourse surrounding Andrew Dominik’s controversial portrait of Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, Oates answered some burning questions from fans via Twitter, including about backlash the film has received that it exploits Monroe’s trauma. Dubbed a fictionalized retelling of the movie star’s life and untimely death, “Blonde” loosely recreates several tragedies during the life of Monroe (Ana de Armas), including the abuse she endured from her mother and the sexual assaults she experienced in Hollywood. In addition to fan...
‘The Last Of The Winthrops’, ‘Who Needs You’, ‘Finding Her Beat’ Deals; Sherry Cola And ‘Polly & Sue’ Castings; Gravitas Ventures Acquisition; Buffalo 8’s ‘Balloon Animal’; Tangelene Bolton Scores Netflix Show, Documentary ‘Beyond The Neon’ – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: The Last of the Winthrops explores powerful and stunning revelations as a woman reclaims her sense of self after taking an Ancestry DNA test. The directorial debut for co-directors Viviane G. Winthrop and Adam K. Singer, the feature documentary will have a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles beginning October 7 before arriving on digital platforms worldwide including iTunes/Apple TV and Amazon on November 11. When Reginald Winthrop and his beautiful French-Canadian wife Claire had their “miracle child,” Viviane, they raised her as an heir to the historic Winthrop exceptionalism. “Reg” could follow the Winthrop heritage down a very prestigious...
