Get Your Spooky On With the Sedalia Spirit Walk
Guys, I might be a little too into Spooky Season this year, but if events like this keep popping up, I mean...can you blame me?. So I saw this and I just had to tell you about it. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance, the Sedalia Paranormal Investigators, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Liberty Center Association of the Arts are working together to put on a big Spirit Walk in Sedalia on the 15th.
Need A Pumpkin And Place To Entertain Kids? Big Bear Is Here!
Well now that we are into the month of October, perhaps it is time to be thinking about getting a pumpkin for your kids to carve. If you kids aren't into carving a pumpkin, perhaps you just want a place you can take your kids where they can have some outdoor fun, before it gets too cold, you can get a pumpkin, and kill 2 birds with one stone. I think I have a suggestion for you in Sedalia, that your young kids will enjoy and it won't cost you too much. Let me tell you about Big Bear Pumpkin Patch.
What's Lurking in the Dark Forest at Powell Gardens This Fall?
What's lurking in the woods at Powell Gardens this fall? Whatever it is it might just scare your pants off. Quixotic and Powell Gardens present an immersive, multimedia walkthrough installation in the woods this Halloween season. According to the Powell Gardens website, Dark Forest opens portals to worlds just out of our grasp. Worlds include enthralling performances, captivating music, and technology to help us "pierce the fabric of this universe." It looks a little spooky and scary too, take a look at this Youtube trailer.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian's Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp Notes Upcoming Events
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp's Fall Story Time will meet weekly on Tuesday, beginning Oct. 11 at Ezekial Williams Park at 10:30 a.m. A traditional German feather tree workshop will be held at Cole Camp Boonslick Library Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Local artist Sheri Farrington will instruct a...
Join The Ghost Hunt At The Library This Weekend
Guys, I don't know if you know this, but I am a fan of Spooky Season. I mean, I'm not gonna go all out and decorate my place ner nothin, but I, in general, like it. I'm a fan of ghosts and ghoulies, even if I don't think they're real. What can I say, I'm a tried and true Shaniac.
inkansascity.com
Tudor Reformation: Designer Kurt Knapstein Brings a Classic Brookside Home into the 21st Century
In 2017, Kurt Knapstein introduced his friends to his new home on a gracious street in Kansas City, Missouri. The classic Tudor had great lines and a generous lot, but it needed some care. “I’m only the fourth owner, and the house was deteriorating,” he says. “As soon as I closed on the sale, I hosted an open house for friends, clients, and neighbors. Immediately after that the house was gutted to the studs.”
inkansascity.com
Truman General Comes to Grandview
When people ask Anna Sorge, the owner of Housewife, the popular breakfast and lunch spot, why she opened her first restaurant on the quaint, but relatively quiet, Main Street in downtown Grandview, she says it is because she felt the city of Grandview needed something that she could provide, something that had been missing. Now she has expanded her mission with the opening of her second storefront. Truman General is her new ice cream shop and general store that is now open in the charming little blue house that sits right next door to Housewife. The shop sells handmade ice cream by the scoop, bulk dried fruit, nuts, candy, packaged foods, floral, gifts, local artisan-made goods, a selection of new and used books, and a reading lounge upstairs to enjoy it all. Her goal was to create a gathering spot for all ages, and with both Housewife and Truman General, she is well on her way to putting downtown Grandview on the must-not-miss map. Monday – Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.
The Little Victories I Observed While at the License Office in Warrensburg
Life can be difficult and sometimes it's the little victories that can make a difference. My little victory on Friday was getting in and out of the license office in Warrensburg in about 30 minutes. It was fairly quick, especially for the last day of the month when procrastinators like me all needed to get new tags to keep our vehicles legal. I was also treated to a few other little victories while I was hanging out and waiting in line.
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
Mayor Lucas donating $25,000 to new KC Tree Fund
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is donating $25,000 he received from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Award. The money will be going toward a new Kansas City Tree Fund to help increase and maintain tree canopy coverage throughout Kansas City. Areas disproportionately affected by climate change and underserved by […]
Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more fall fun in the Kansas City area
Fall has arrived in Kansas City, so it's time to fill your weekends at local pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festivals.
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparition
Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City. Photo by poster in August 2006.Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Hotel Muehlebach goes back decades. It’s part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown today.
What to do this weekend, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
With a weekend of beautiful fall weather finally on the forecast, families may be looking for ways to celebrate. Here's KSHB 41's list of things to do.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
Mission approves 300-unit apartment complex at former JCPenney call center
The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for Block Real Estate's plan to build a 307-apartment building on Foxridge Drive.
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
KMBC.com
Center High School teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate text messages with a student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Related video: Blue Springs momsues Facebook. A Kansas City-area high school teacher is on leave, and police and social services are investigating after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate communication with a student. The Center School District notified parents Friday that a Center High School teacher has...
With experience from Mexico, bakery owner finds success in Independence
All of the work that happens every day at Don Chago Bakery in Independence comes from a long line of family experience, starting in Mexico.
