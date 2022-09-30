Read full article on original website
WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia part ways during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale. Is it possible they get back together after the show?
Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Asked Roman Reigns After Match At Clash At The Castle
Last month Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle and it was Roman who walked out with the gold after Solo Sikoa helped him get the win. The United Kingdom had been waiting a long time for an event like Clash at the Castle and the fans inside Principality Stadium were loud throughout the show.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Salaries: How Much Do Contestants and Pros Make?
Working hard for the money! Since Dancing With the Stars debuted in 2005, it has been a huge hit for ABC and has undergone plenty of changes — including the salary amounts that the cast earns. When the show launched, Tom Bergeron and Lisa Canning cohosted the first season. Samantha Harris replaced Canning for seasons […]
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
