AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
WATCH: Stable Splits Up On SmackDown
I guess it didn’t work out. There have been all kinds of stables throughout WWE history and some of them have been quite effective. It makes sense to pair a bunch of wrestlers together and see what you can get out of them collectively, which WWE has done several times over the years. It is still the case today, but now one of them has lost perhaps its most important member.
WATCH: Darby Allin’s Latest Insane Stunt (From 92 Feet In The Air)
He’s a stunt guy. There are certain wrestlers who are best known for the stunts that they do rather than the matches that they have. During a match, you will see something take place that blows your mind but tends to be pretty run of the mill for whomever does it. Then there are some who do these kind of things outside of the ring and that has happened again for an AEW star.
AEW Star Hints At Wanting To Leave Company (And He Might Be Doing So)
Out the door? The AEW roster is comprised of all kinds of talented wrestlers, some of whom are well known names who have been around the world for several years now. Those are the stars that AEW will often present for the sake of expanding to as big of an audience as possible. That is not going to work forever though and now a star is hinting that he wants out of the company.
More Details On Ricky Steamboat’s Return To The Ring
That would be big. There are a lot of ways to wrap up a wrestling career and some of them can be very respectful for everyone involved. Every wrestler wants to go out on a high note but sometimes they will also want to prove that they still have what it takes to be in the ring, even one more time. That is what a legend is going to be doing later this year and now we know a bit more about the match.
AEW Rampage Results – September 30, 2022
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rampage is back to normal this week and that should make for a decent enough show. You never know what you’re going to get around here, though odds are you’ll get at least one important thing. Other than that though, there is a good chance you’ll be seeing some names who aren’t around on Dynamite very often. Let’s get to it.
WATCH: Mick Foley Releases Mr. In Your House Music Video (Hilarious)
It suits him. There are certain wrestlers who are associated with certain events. Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are most famous for their Wrestlemania performances. Randy Orton has had some incredible success at Survivor Series. Roman Reigns and Steve Austin are perhaps the best Royal Rumble competitors ever. Those are some of the biggest shows of the year, but what about the lower level ones?
Speculation Over Surprising Name For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent
That would certainly be different. There is no one in wrestling history like Brock Lesnar and there never will be again. Lesnar has a blend of amateur wrestling abilities, charisma and natural strength that may never be matched and WWE sees to know it. WWE has presented Lesnar as the ultimate monster and that means it is difficult to find opponents for him. Now though, they might have an idea.
SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
LOOK: Seth Rollins’ Unlikely Shield Replacements
The new wave? Stables are a way for a wrestling promotion to put stars together in a group and see what they can do. It has long since been a way to make things less complicated and some of the more iconic moments in wrestling have something to do with a stable. This is still the case in modern times and we got a strange call back to one of them over the weekend at a WWE live event.
NXT Stars Get Married Over The Weekend In International Ceremony
That’s great to hear! Wrestlers have some very difficult schedules, as they are regularly on the road for events rather than getting to stay in one place. That is not the easiest situation in the world as it leaves little time for their personal lives. This would especially include their romantic relationships, but sometimes it can wind up working out. It certainly did this weekend.
WWE Teases John Cena’s Next Match On SmackDown
Now there’s a tease. WWE has a long history of stars on its roster but there are times when they need to bring someone new into the fold. That can be easier said than done, but one of the best things that they can do is have a legend give a rub to an up and coming star. Now it seems that WWE is laying the groundwork for such a change on the biggest stage around.
More On WWE’s Plans To Call Up NXT Stars
There is a point to them. WWE has a complicated history when it comes to tag teams. The company has had some excellent teams over the years but there have been long stretches when teams are rarely focused on whatsoever. There are times when tag teams receive a focus and it can be interesting to see them pop up. That might be what WWE is doing again, at least with one team.
Antonio Inoki Passes Away At Age 79
We have some sad news to report as WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Antonio Inoki has passed away at age 79. One of the key figures in the history of Japanese wrestling, Antonio Inoki was among the most respected men in sports entertainment and a bona fide legend in his homeland.
Huge Title Match Takes Place After This Week’s SmackDown
To wrap things up. There are a lot of things taking place at any given WWE television taping. While you have the main focus with the television show, there are other matches going on throughout the night. This includes matches taped for later, but there are also matches just for the live crowd. That was the case after this week’s SmackDown went off the air.
