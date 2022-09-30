ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Fox
3d ago

Parents need to steer their kids away from the twisted institutions that seek to reprogram people into the woke consciousness of insanity.

Nicole Lynch
3d ago

you have Biden swearing as he ran for office that his vp would be a minority female, picked solely because he was able to check off a few boxes. look how that's turned out. whatever happened to the best person qualified for the job🤔

BrianBoss78
2d ago

have to hand it to the gentleman, he took a principled position and stood by it, can't call the guy a phony....always something inherently creepy and un-American being compelled to speak in any certain manor whether it's left or right, and the ACLU has become nothing more then a Democratic PAC. One thing is for certain, when speech is coerced the boundaries become blurred, today it's DEI, who knows what will be socially acceptable compelled speech the next generation, maybe you'll have to express atheism in order to be part of their accepted society....thankfully my time here will be over by then but future generations are in trouble.

Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
The Atlantic

University of Hypocrisy

During the peak of the pandemic, John Katzman and I had a standing phone date at 7:30 on Friday mornings. Katzman usually walked along the beach near his house in the Hamptons while we spoke. I’d sit in my office, try to visualize the beauty of Long Island’s southeastern shore, and listen.
TheConversationCanada

To foster real change universities need to stand beside Black professors, not condemn them

The past couple of weeks have seen wall to wall coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Many media outlets took to eulogizing the Queen with effusive praise of her service and duty. But not everyone saw her and the insitution she headed in the same light. Many took to social media to discuss the Queen’s role in Britain’s imperial project, which includes profiting from and remaining silent on the violence of British colonialism and slavery. Uju Anya, a Nigerian linguistics researcher at Carnegie Mellon University was only one of the public figures who expressed her lack of pity for the Queen’s...
TheDailyBeast

Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event

The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
Jonathan Haidt
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
Daily Mail

NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake

A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
TheDailyBeast

‘Stand Up, N-Words’: More Athletes Accuse Brigham Young University Crowd of Racism

Brigham Young University students have been implicated in yet another racial controversy, this time centering around a women’s soccer game. Five soccer players from a visiting team claimed that they were called racial slurs, including the N-word, at the school after they kneeled during the national anthem in 2021, according to a new report from The Guardian.“I just remember that there was like a consistent chant of, ‘Stand up, N-words,’ during the anthem and right after,” said a player, who did not want to be identified. She said BYU staff did not seem alarmed when they were alerted about what...
deseret.com

Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people

Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
