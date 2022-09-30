Parents need to steer their kids away from the twisted institutions that seek to reprogram people into the woke consciousness of insanity.
you have Biden swearing as he ran for office that his vp would be a minority female, picked solely because he was able to check off a few boxes. look how that's turned out. whatever happened to the best person qualified for the job🤔
have to hand it to the gentleman, he took a principled position and stood by it, can't call the guy a phony....always something inherently creepy and un-American being compelled to speak in any certain manor whether it's left or right, and the ACLU has become nothing more then a Democratic PAC. One thing is for certain, when speech is coerced the boundaries become blurred, today it's DEI, who knows what will be socially acceptable compelled speech the next generation, maybe you'll have to express atheism in order to be part of their accepted society....thankfully my time here will be over by then but future generations are in trouble.
