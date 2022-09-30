Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Williamsport spoils CM football homecoming, 48-16
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Try as they might, the Central Mountain football team had no answer for Williamsport’s big-play offense, the Millionaires scoring early and often on the way to a 48-16 win in the Wildcats’ Friday night homecoming contest. Williamsport couldn’t be stopped in the...
Good start for locals on opening day of D4 Golf Championships
Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole. He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball...
bucknellian.net
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
Line Mountain’s Ian Bates runs for 280 yards, Newport’s Aiden Dishman 234, in thriller that comes down to final play in OT
Line Mountain and Newport limped into Friday with just one win between them so it might have been fair for folks to expect too much in the way of fireworks from the matchup.
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State's Program
Coach James Franklin said the running back has left the team.
How to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
'Just give it a try': CrossFit gym opens in Old City Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — To find a fitness routine you can stick with, you have to figure out what works for you. Is it running outside or on a treadmill with music blaring in your ears? Maybe it's slinging weights in the gym, or the calm of yoga. "CrossFit is exciting. There's never the same routine. It challenges, it pushes you to try new things, it's satisfying to measure the results," said Stacey Kadenas, co-owner of Lumber Capital Athletics, a new CrossFit gym in Williamsport. ...
Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
therecord-online.com
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Clinton, Centre and Lycoming Counties
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has issued an overnight frost advisory for portions of Northern Pennsylvania:. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, and Laporte 658 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Some of the perennial cold spots across the northwest mountains could see the temperature bottom out around 31 or 32 degrees at sunrise Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.
Veteran bidder purchases 48 properties at Luzerne County delinquent tax auction
Luzerne County’s recent tax auction may have set a record, surpassing $3 million in sales with realty transfer taxes factored in, the ta
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure
JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
Body found Friday morning in Montgomery identified
Montgomery, Pa. — A body found in Montgomery on Friday morning was identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office. Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner were called to 37 Schoolhouse Rd. to investigate the death of a man identified as 34-year-old Brett Diehl from Montgomery. Diehl was found in the yard at this address. The investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of death, according to the coroner. More details will be released as available, authorities said.
Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
Mistrial declared in homicide trial
Williamsport, Pa. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lycoming County mother of four. Jurors were deadlocked on eight of the nine charges, including the most serious homicide and aggravated assault charges, court officials said. Antwan McClain was accused of shooting Jimia Alston as she stood on her front porch near the 500 block of Louisa Street on...
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
