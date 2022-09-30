ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming Games
Star News Group

Memorial sweeps rival Dragons in soccer doubleheader

The Brick Memorial vs. Brick Township girls soccer game was the epitome of what you’d expect from the long-time rivals on the soccer pitch. A game that could have gone either way – a game that came down to the final minutes – a game where records didn’t matter and there are no “favorites” or “underdogs.”
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Ocean County girls soccer roundup for Oct. 1

Lexi Dendis scored three goals as Hunterdon Central earned a shutout victory of Toms River 4-0 in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (7-3) scored three goals in the first half. Alessia Flood added a goal during the victory. Toms River North (5-4) finished with just four shots on goal. Kyran Thievon totaled...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime

Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
CLIFTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy