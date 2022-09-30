Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Oct. 1
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. FEATURED COVERAGE. Middletown South 3, Somerville 2. Recap: Tinoco leads way.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Pascack Valley advances on PKs
Sebastian Ortega scored three goals, powering Bergen Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Park Ridge in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Oradell. Luca Nazor added a goal for Bergen Catholic (5-3-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Kyle Tencza made four saves and Andrew Blodgett had two as they combined on the shutout.
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard and Postponements, 10/1/22
Senior Aidan Englander scored off a pass from teammate Kyle Chalfin -- the first of five goals from five different players in a Patriots (8-1) rout over the Bucs (0-7). Freehold Township has now won eight straight matches since dropping their first game of the season. Seniors Jake Visco and...
Passaic County Tournament boys soccer roundups for 3 preliminary round games, Oct. 1
Leith Matari, Jean Rubio and Arthur Bobarfelli each scored to lead 10th-seeded Passaic Valley to a 3-1 win over 15th-seeded West Milford in the preliminaries of the Passaic County Tournament, in Little Falls. Passaic Valley (4-6) will face seventh-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round on Thursday. Rubio also had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memorial sweeps rival Dragons in soccer doubleheader
The Brick Memorial vs. Brick Township girls soccer game was the epitome of what you’d expect from the long-time rivals on the soccer pitch. A game that could have gone either way – a game that came down to the final minutes – a game where records didn’t matter and there are no “favorites” or “underdogs.”
VOTE for the North Jersey Football Team of the Week for Week 5
With another upset-filled week of the high school football season behind us, it's time to look back on the top team performances and vote. Read about the teams that stood out in Week 5 and let us know which one should be the North Jersey Team of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.
Morris County girls soccer for Sept. 30: No. 20 Mount Olive wins; Morris Knolls edges Randolph
Charlee Perna scored the only goal of the contest in a 1-0 victory for Morris Knolls over Randolph in Randolph. Riley Jupin made four saves to preserve the shutout for Morris Knolls (6-3). Randolph (4-6) was unable to cash in on nine shots on goal. Morris Knolls totaled 11 shots...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean County girls soccer roundup for Oct. 1
Lexi Dendis scored three goals as Hunterdon Central earned a shutout victory of Toms River 4-0 in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (7-3) scored three goals in the first half. Alessia Flood added a goal during the victory. Toms River North (5-4) finished with just four shots on goal. Kyran Thievon totaled...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 29
The season is nearly at the halfway point and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long stat leaders in three...
Bergen County Cup boys soccer roundup for 7 first round games, Oct. 2
Jonathan Mathew had two goals and two assists as 10th-seeded Pascack Hills rolled by 23rd-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 7-0 in the first round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Pascack Hills (5-4) took control early with five first-half goals. Michael Chelney also finished with two goals and one assist while...
Essex County boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1: St. Benedict’s, Verona among winners
Kwaku Agyabeng and Yuavrajeer Nagra each scored a goal to lead St. Benedict’s past St. Ignatius (OH) 2-0 in Newark. With the win, St. Benedict’s improved to 5-0 while St. Ignatius fell to 0-1. Verona 1, Caldwell 0. Mark Serra’s goal gave Verona a 1-0 double-overtime victory over...
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Kingsway thriving under new coach
Dodd Terry was just a few years into his tenure as the Clearview boys soccer coach when John Green got the same position up the road at Kingsway. For 15 seasons they battled twice a year, almost always in games that came down to the wire and had major implications in the Tri-County Conference Royal Division race.
Sussex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Kittatinny advances
Alexa Shotwell and Laney Keates had a goal and an assist as 20th-seeded Kittatinny defeated 13th-seeded Pope John 2-1 in OT in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Sparta. The two teams traded goals in the fourth quarter before Kittatinny (4-5) notched the game-winner. Sarah Vankirk made seven...
Middlesex County boys soccer roundup, Oct. 1: Perth Amboy, East Brunswick take wins
Joan Sousa’s second half goal proved to be the difference, as Perth Amboy went on the road and picked up a 1-0 road victory at Piscataway on Saturday afternoon. Improving to 7-4 on the season, the Panthers had the winning goal assisted by Diego Alegria. Logan Degaona made five saves to preserve the shutout.
Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime
Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Football: Delsea defeats Burlington Township, remains unbeaten
Delsea, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, improved to 5-0 thanks to its 35-6 victory over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. With the win, Sal Marchese joined his mentor, John Oberg, as the all-time wins leader in Delsea football history with 230 wins. Oberg, who passed away in the...
Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell
Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
Monmouth County field hockey recaps for Sept. 30: Colts Neck among winners
Faith Hannwacker and Nora Ismail scored fourth-quarter goals to help Colts Neck top Manalapan, 2-1, in Englishtown. Jessica Schlindra provided the assist on Hannwacker’s goal that put Colts Neck (9-1) up 2-0. That proved to be the difference. Alexis Rogers later scored in the final quarter as well for...
Comments / 0