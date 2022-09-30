ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

The Phillies now own the longest active postseason drought in MLB

With their own postseason bid coming down to the final week of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have officially earned the much chagrined superlative of owning the longest active playoff drought across Major League Baseball. Ironically, in the midst of a hurricane, we are speaking of droughts. The Seattle Mariners...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Washington State
Atlanta, NY
batterypower.com

Braves move into first place with 4-2 win over Mets

The Atlanta Braves landed the first punch Friday night handing Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets a 5-2 loss to pull into a tie for the NL East lead. The Braves again control their own destiny and can move a step closer to a fifth-straight division crown with a win Saturday. It won’t be an easy task as they will have to figure out how to solve Max Scherzer who will get the start for New York. The Braves will go with right-hander Kyle Wright.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies-Nationals Game 2 rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday

WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Mlb Playoffs#Washington Nationals#The National League East#The New York Mets#The Atlanta Braves#Fox#Espn
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Braves, Mets tied for NL East lead, Wild Card race tightens

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are once again tied for the lead in the NL East division after Atlanta pulled out a 5-2 win against Jacob deGrom Friday night. The Braves will face another tough test Saturday in Max Scherzer, but once again, control their own destiny. The race for the final wild card spot remained tight and weather could play a big part over the next couple of days. Below is a look at where the National League’s playoff pictures stands heading into play Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

MLB playoff picture: Updated postseason bracket, standings, key matchups as Mets-Braves showdown finally arrives

The 2022 MLB season is in the sprint to the finish line. When you're not watching Albert Pujols try to blast beyond 700 career homers, or Aaron Judge try to set the American League homer record ... or win the Triple Crown, it's all about the playoff push. To keep you up to date on the rush toward the postseason, we're laying out the playoff picture every day from now until Game 162 on Oct. 5, and highlighting games that might end up making the difference.
MLB

