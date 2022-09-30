Read full article on original website
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Atlanta Braves prove once again power beats pitching against New York Mets
The New York Mets seemed to have the advantage with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound, but the Atlanta Braves proved that power can beat pitching, even in the biggest series of the season. One night after tagging deGrom for three home runs, the Atlanta Braves turned to...
The Phillies now own the longest active postseason drought in MLB
With their own postseason bid coming down to the final week of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have officially earned the much chagrined superlative of owning the longest active playoff drought across Major League Baseball. Ironically, in the midst of a hurricane, we are speaking of droughts. The Seattle Mariners...
Atlanta Braves stay on top: The battle for the NL East isn't over | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down the Atlanta Braves and the NY Mets series after the Braves sweep the Mets and manage to stay on top in the NL East! The battle continues for the number 2 seed continues into the final series of the regular season!
Braves move into first place with 4-2 win over Mets
The Atlanta Braves landed the first punch Friday night handing Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets a 5-2 loss to pull into a tie for the NL East lead. The Braves again control their own destiny and can move a step closer to a fifth-straight division crown with a win Saturday. It won’t be an easy task as they will have to figure out how to solve Max Scherzer who will get the start for New York. The Braves will go with right-hander Kyle Wright.
Phillies-Nationals Game 2 rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday
WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Pounds Rockies, Clinch Home-Field Throughout Postseason
The Dodgers beat the Rockies, 10-1, on Friday night, riding an eight-run fourth inning to an easy victory. Clayton Kershaw threw six shutout innings to push his record to 11-3 and drop his ERA to 2.30. It’s L.A.’s 109th win of the season. Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
Twin bill vs. Nats critical for Phillies’ wild-card hopes
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to continue their season-long dominance of the host Washington Nationals and take one step closer
Braves, Mets tied for NL East lead, Wild Card race tightens
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are once again tied for the lead in the NL East division after Atlanta pulled out a 5-2 win against Jacob deGrom Friday night. The Braves will face another tough test Saturday in Max Scherzer, but once again, control their own destiny. The race for the final wild card spot remained tight and weather could play a big part over the next couple of days. Below is a look at where the National League’s playoff pictures stands heading into play Saturday.
MLB playoff picture: Updated postseason bracket, standings, key matchups as Mets-Braves showdown finally arrives
The 2022 MLB season is in the sprint to the finish line. When you're not watching Albert Pujols try to blast beyond 700 career homers, or Aaron Judge try to set the American League homer record ... or win the Triple Crown, it's all about the playoff push. To keep you up to date on the rush toward the postseason, we're laying out the playoff picture every day from now until Game 162 on Oct. 5, and highlighting games that might end up making the difference.
