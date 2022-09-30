Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 3, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bob Jensen on Bear Creek Road north of Cheyenne. Bob writes: “I love the early morning drive north from Cheyenne. Done it hundreds of times. Was headed to Sheridan.”. To submit yours, email...
capcity.news
Cheyenne weekend events (9/30/22–10/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the latest events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Blue Raven Brewery at 520 W. 19th St. will be hosting Scott Rupe tonight, Sept. 30. He will be playing his unique style of music from 6 to 9 p.m. Check out the Celebrate Autumn: Craft...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Disability Symposium starts Oct. 5th-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming Trigger Bill Update= SotVoSot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. A new party is throwing its hat into the Wyoming Trigger Bill ring. A motion was recently put forth for review by the Alliance for Defending Freedom to add themselves to the defense of the Trigger Bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Capitol Avenue Bronze Installs Four Statues
One year ago, Mayor Patrick Collins appointed the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission. His charge and hope for the five-member commission were to secure enough donors for 20 statues to be placed on Capitol Avenue, between the Capitol building and the train depot. A year ago, he envisioned that the completion of work would take three years.
Lusk Herald
Public Notice No. 5837
Public notice is hereby given that the following listed water users have completed the requirements of appropriation and beneficial use of ground water for the following wells as approved by the State Engineer. Pursuant to Wyoming Statutes §§ 41-4-511 and 41-4-513, the following proofs of appropriation will be held open for public inspection from October 17 through October 21, 2022, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at the following location(s): Board of Control, 2100 West 5th Street, Sheridan, Wyoming; and State Engineer’s Office, Herschler Building 2W, 122 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Any person claiming a water right interest in the same sources of supply to which the below-advertised proofs refer may inform the Water Division Superintendent of his/her desire to contest the rights of the person or persons seeking adjudication. The statement of contest shall be presented within fifteen days after the closing of the public inspection and shall state with reasonable certainty the grounds of the contest. The statement must be verified by the sworn affidavit of the contestant, his/her agent or attorney. If no contest is initiated as allowed by Wyoming Statute § 41-4-312, the advertised proofs will be submitted to the State Board of Control for consideration during its meeting beginning on November 14, 2022, with the Division Superintendent’s recommendation that certificates of appropriation or construction be issued.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?
It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?
It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
Spooky Events To Begin This Week In Cheyenne
Fall made its way to Cheyenne last week, by way of the calendar, and cooler temps floated through the area. That means that we are shifting gears to spooky season. While we're still in the tail end of September, grab your hats because spooky season tends to blow by faster than the Wyoming winds that will pick up around the state as fall fully enters.
shortgo.co
$27 Million Apartment Project Approved
Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, multi-family, garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the City of Cheyenne and the surrounding area. Mayor Patrick Collins praised the project stating, “Every day I’m reminded how great this city is by the people who work here and the companies that invest in our community. It has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup
Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week
A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money. According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!
[LOOK] Snowy Range Displays Fall Colors: Here’s Where To See Them
I took some time off this week to get away from the stress of everyday life and spend some time in the Snowy Range west of Laramie, where I took the photos featured in this gallery. It was time well spent. It's amazing how a little time reconnecting with the...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
thecheyennepost.com
LCCC Storms Through Western Wyoming in Straight Sets
Storey Gymnasium is feeling more like home for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team after they swept Western Wyoming 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 on Saturday afternoon for their second straight win in Region IX North play. The Golden Eagles survived early pressure from the Mustangs in the first two sets,...
New Laramie County Economic Report
The Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis has released a report showing economic activity in Laramie County during the third Quarter. Here are excerpts:. By the end of the third quarter of 2022, there were 73 active properties on the local commercial real estate market, a 5.8 percent increase from the second quarter of 2022 and an 18.9 percent decrease from one year ago. During the quarter, the number of office spaces increased, the number of retail spaces increased, and the number of warehouse spaces increased. The number of office spaces increased from 25 to 26, the number of retail spaces increased from 34 to 36, and the number of warehouses increased from 10 to 11.
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0