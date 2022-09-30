Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

The Boston Red Sox (75-81) and Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) open a 3-game set Friday at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET (MLB Network). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Blue Jays lead 13-3

Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead 2-run HR in the 8th inning of a 5-3 win at home vs. the Baltimore Orioles Thursday. The Orioles loss secured a wild-card berth for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is still trying to clinch home-field advantage in the AL wild-card series after an 8-3 loss at home vs. the New York Yankees Wednesday. Blue Jays LHP Tim Mayza recorded the loss after Yankees OF Aaron Judge hit his 61st HR of the season, tying former RF Roger Maris’ AL record, off him in the 7th inning.

Red Sox at Blue Jays projected starters

RHP Nick Pivetta vs. RHP Alek Manoah

Pivetta (10-11, 4.48 ERA) makes his 32nd start. He has a 1.36 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 8.9 K/9 through 170 2/3 IP.

Last start: No-decision, 5 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 4 BB and 8 K at the New York Yankees Saturday

2022 vs. Toronto: 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA (14 2/3 IP, 9 ER) over 3 starts

Manoah (15-7, 2.31 ERA) makes his 31st start. He has a 1.00 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 8.3 K/9 through 190 2/3 IP.

Last start: Win, 7 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 2 BB and 8 K at the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday

2022 vs. Boston: 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA (20 IP, 3 ER) over 3 starts

Red Sox at Blue Jays odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Red Sox +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Blue Jays -205 (bet $205 to win $100)

: Red Sox +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Blue Jays -205 (bet $205 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Red Sox +1.5 (-130) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+105)

: Red Sox +1.5 (-130) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+105) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Red Sox at Blue Jays picks and predictions

Prediction

Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 2

PASS.

Blue Jays (-205) money line is too expensive to bet when there’s better value on the RL.

BET BLUE JAYS -1.5 (+105).

When the Blue Jays win, they win by margin. Seven of Toronto’s last 8 wins have been by multiple runs. The Blue Jays have also dominated the Red Sox this season, winning the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

BET UNDER 8.5 (-120).

Canadian-born Pivetta has not allowed more than 2 ER in either of his starts in Toronto this season. Couple that with Manoah’s dominance of the Red Sox and this game should stay under the total.

