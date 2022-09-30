ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

elonphoenix.com

Elon Downs Drexel, 3-0

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team won its fourth straight Colonial Athletic Association match as the Phoenix downed Drexel, 3-0, on Saturday night, Oct. 1, at Rudd Field. The Phoenix (7-2-1, 4-1 CAA) posted its seventh shutout in its 10 matches played this season shutting out...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer's Comeback Falls Short At Drexel

PHILADELPHIA — Ashlee Brehio scored her team-best fifth goal in the 66th minute, but it wasn't enough as the Elon women's soccer team fell 2-1 to Drexel on Sunday at Vidas Field. With the loss, the Phoenix fell to 6-4-2 overall and 2-2 in CAA play. The Dragons improved...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Continues Road Trip At Drexel

ELON, N.C. — Coming off its first loss in almost a month, the Elon women's soccer team looks to bounce back Sunday when it visits Drexel. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The Phoenix (6-3-2) and Dragons (7-1-3) both enter Sunday at 2-1 in CAA play, tied for second in the conference.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Volleyball Drops Heartbreaker Against Northeastern

BOSTON – The Elon University volleyball team fell in a decisive fifth set against Colonial Athletic Association foe Northeastern on Sunday, losing 15-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14. "Both teams competed hard this weekend in a couple of intense matches. We couldn't pull out a road win, but I'm proud of this team for how hard they fought both physically and mentally," head coach Mary Tendler said. "We will continue to work on things in practice to make our team better as we prepare for our upcoming midweek match."
BOSTON, MA
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
WILMINGTON, DE
elonphoenix.com

Elon Falls At Northeastern In Four Sets

BOSTON – The Elon University volleyball team saved a pair of match points in the fourth set but could not force a fifth, as the Phoenix fell to Northeastern on Saturday, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23. "We always have close, competitive matches with Northeastern on the road," head coach Mary Tendler said. "The difference in the outcome of the match comes down to some small things that we can control. The great thing is that we get another opportunity tomorrow."
ELON, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Middletown, October 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Conrad School of Science soccer team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 03, 2022, 12:45:00.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus

Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Dover dominates CR in Henlopen North battle

DOVER, Del.– Dover defeated Caesar Rodney in a final score of 34-0 on Saturday afternoon. Dover jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first and they would continue to add on in the 2nd quarter. John Parker would take two direct snaps in the red-zone to make it 20-0 going into halftime.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Fabulous Fall Festivals in October

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
DELAWARE STATE
High School Football PRO

Felton, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sussex Tech High School football team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on October 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
FELTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Scott Smalley of Newark, Delaware. Scott was last seen in the Wilmington area on 09/30/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
NEWARK, DE
delawaretoday.com

Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business

The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
theracingbiz.com

Delaware Park turf course dedicated to John Mooney

The seven-furlong turf course was dedicated to John E. Mooney, the former Executive Director of Racing, at Delaware Park today. The dedication ceremony took place after the eighth race as part of the special twelve race Owners Day card. The long-time racing executive officially retired on August 1, 2022. “This...
DOVER, DE

