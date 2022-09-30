Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
elonphoenix.com
Elon Downs Drexel, 3-0
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team won its fourth straight Colonial Athletic Association match as the Phoenix downed Drexel, 3-0, on Saturday night, Oct. 1, at Rudd Field. The Phoenix (7-2-1, 4-1 CAA) posted its seventh shutout in its 10 matches played this season shutting out...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer's Comeback Falls Short At Drexel
PHILADELPHIA — Ashlee Brehio scored her team-best fifth goal in the 66th minute, but it wasn't enough as the Elon women's soccer team fell 2-1 to Drexel on Sunday at Vidas Field. With the loss, the Phoenix fell to 6-4-2 overall and 2-2 in CAA play. The Dragons improved...
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Continues Road Trip At Drexel
ELON, N.C. — Coming off its first loss in almost a month, the Elon women's soccer team looks to bounce back Sunday when it visits Drexel. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The Phoenix (6-3-2) and Dragons (7-1-3) both enter Sunday at 2-1 in CAA play, tied for second in the conference.
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Drops Heartbreaker Against Northeastern
BOSTON – The Elon University volleyball team fell in a decisive fifth set against Colonial Athletic Association foe Northeastern on Sunday, losing 15-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14. "Both teams competed hard this weekend in a couple of intense matches. We couldn't pull out a road win, but I'm proud of this team for how hard they fought both physically and mentally," head coach Mary Tendler said. "We will continue to work on things in practice to make our team better as we prepare for our upcoming midweek match."
elonphoenix.com
No. 23 Elon Performs More Late-Game Magic, Defeats No. 17/22 Richmond 30-27 In Double Overtime
Elon, N.C. – Elon rallied from a second-half deficit for the third consecutive game, finding late-game heroics yet again in a 30-27 double overtime victory over No. 17/22 Richmond Saturday in front of 9,243 Family Weekend fans. Ranked No. 23 in the country entering the contest, Elon defeats a ranked team for the second consecutive weekend.
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
elonphoenix.com
Elon Falls At Northeastern In Four Sets
BOSTON – The Elon University volleyball team saved a pair of match points in the fourth set but could not force a fifth, as the Phoenix fell to Northeastern on Saturday, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23. "We always have close, competitive matches with Northeastern on the road," head coach Mary Tendler said. "The difference in the outcome of the match comes down to some small things that we can control. The great thing is that we get another opportunity tomorrow."
Middletown, October 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Conrad School of Science soccer team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 03, 2022, 12:45:00.
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
WMDT.com
Dover dominates CR in Henlopen North battle
DOVER, Del.– Dover defeated Caesar Rodney in a final score of 34-0 on Saturday afternoon. Dover jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first and they would continue to add on in the 2nd quarter. John Parker would take two direct snaps in the red-zone to make it 20-0 going into halftime.
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in October
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
Changes to local high school football games in response to shootings, threats
There were some cancelations Friday night, and they come on the heels of Tuesday's deadly shooting after a football scrimmage near Roxborough High School.
Felton, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sussex Tech High School football team will have a game with Lake Forest High School on October 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
phillyvoice.com
Rare pearl found by Phoenixville couple in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant appraised at $4,071
The Chester County couple who found a purple pearl in their clam appetizer over the summer have received an appraisal of $4,071 for the rare specimen they encountered while vacationing in Rehoboth Beach. In August, Scott Overland was dining with his wife, Katie, at the upscale Salt Air Kitchen &...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Scott Smalley of Newark, Delaware. Scott was last seen in the Wilmington area on 09/30/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
delawaretoday.com
Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business
The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
theracingbiz.com
Delaware Park turf course dedicated to John Mooney
The seven-furlong turf course was dedicated to John E. Mooney, the former Executive Director of Racing, at Delaware Park today. The dedication ceremony took place after the eighth race as part of the special twelve race Owners Day card. The long-time racing executive officially retired on August 1, 2022. “This...
NBC Philadelphia
Nor'easter Brings Coastal Flooding to Jersey Shore, Chilly Rain to Philly
Léelo en español aquí. Coastal flood warnings and high wind advisories are in effect along the Jersey Shore as a coastal nor'easter batters the Philadelphia region for the first half of our workweek. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna issued a First Alert for the Jersey...
Filming for ‘Creed 2’ Under Way in Delaware County
The filming of Creed 2, the sequel to the award-winning film from 2015 that stars Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, is under way at Sun Center Studios in Aston and at several locations across the area, writes Kathleen Carey for the Delaware County News Network. Parts of the film were...
