Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday, allowing local water authorities to take legal action against drinking water polluters. "Every New Yorker deserves access to clean, safe and affordable drinking water. By signing this legislation, which gives local water suppliers another avenue to take action against polluters and recover the costs of treatment or filtration, we are making sure that we not only hold these companies accountable but also prioritize the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers,” Gov. Hochul said.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO