Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida

Florida faces an 'emotional roller coaster' as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue. Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm,...
Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos following deadly 2018 crash in Schoharie
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash has issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. In October 2018, a Ford Excursion...
Vessel named in honor of Harriet Tubman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the New York State Canal Corporation named one of their vessels in honor of Harriet Tubman. Tubman was a leading figure of the Underground Railroad movement and helped free dozens of enslaved people. She made many trips along the canal which provided an accessible route to Canada for many Freedom Seekers.
New York State Department of Health proposes new drinking water regulations
The New York State Department of Health has proposed new regulations for 23 additional contaminants in drinking water and the public has the next 60 days to review and comment on the proposal. The new regulations aim to address emerging contaminants like PFAS or other potentially harmful substances used in...
Village of Ilion Traffic Alert
ILION, N.Y. -- Traffic alert for those traveling through the Village of Ilion. The State Department of Transportation has closed Route 5S for paving operations and will stay closed through Oct. 8. Detours for 5S will take you to Route 5 or Dyke Road.
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
Dry weather with sunshine expected this week
Morning: Partly cloudy with patchy frost. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 61. Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy frost. Low 36. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 62. Low 39. A dry stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days. Fall foliage is getting close to peak in...
Warmer weather ahead
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers early. Low 40. Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny and warm. Upper 60s. High pressure will continue to deliver dry weather to CNY over the next several days. The leftovers of Ian continue to bring clouds to our area through early Wednesday, but the weather looks to turn warmer and sunnier later this week. A strong cold front brings the coolest weather so far this season by the weekend.
New legislation allows public water suppliers to take legal action
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday, allowing local water authorities to take legal action against drinking water polluters. "Every New Yorker deserves access to clean, safe and affordable drinking water. By signing this legislation, which gives local water suppliers another avenue to take action against polluters and recover the costs of treatment or filtration, we are making sure that we not only hold these companies accountable but also prioritize the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers,” Gov. Hochul said.
