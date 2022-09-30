ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida

By Jason Hanna, Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN
WKTV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Vessel named in honor of Harriet Tubman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the New York State Canal Corporation named one of their vessels in honor of Harriet Tubman. Tubman was a leading figure of the Underground Railroad movement and helped free dozens of enslaved people. She made many trips along the canal which provided an accessible route to Canada for many Freedom Seekers.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Captiva, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
WKTV

Village of Ilion Traffic Alert

ILION, N.Y. -- Traffic alert for those traveling through the Village of Ilion. The State Department of Transportation has closed Route 5S for paving operations and will stay closed through Oct. 8. Detours for 5S will take you to Route 5 or Dyke Road.
ILION, NY
WKTV

Dry weather with sunshine expected this week

Morning: Partly cloudy with patchy frost. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 61. Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy frost. Low 36. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 62. Low 39. A dry stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days. Fall foliage is getting close to peak in...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Warmer weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers early. Low 40. Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny and warm. Upper 60s. High pressure will continue to deliver dry weather to CNY over the next several days. The leftovers of Ian continue to bring clouds to our area through early Wednesday, but the weather looks to turn warmer and sunnier later this week. A strong cold front brings the coolest weather so far this season by the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WKTV

New legislation allows public water suppliers to take legal action

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday, allowing local water authorities to take legal action against drinking water polluters. "Every New Yorker deserves access to clean, safe and affordable drinking water. By signing this legislation, which gives local water suppliers another avenue to take action against polluters and recover the costs of treatment or filtration, we are making sure that we not only hold these companies accountable but also prioritize the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers,” Gov. Hochul said.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy