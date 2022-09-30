Read full article on original website
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
Two K Farms' Macoun
This Suttons Bay cidery has just announced its fall release of new ciders, and we were thrilled to see Macoun on the canned list. (That means we can bring more of it home!) While Macoun isn’t new to Two K, it’s not always in cans, and we are firm believers that just one glass at the tasting room isn’t enough. Made from the Macoun apple—called the “East Coast Honeycrisp” and popular in New York—the cider offers a juicy bite, like chomping into an apple fresh off the tree. The 2021 edition is said to have “tropical, honey, and spice undertones,” and it falls in the middle of sweet and dry, appealing to lots of palettes and pairing beautifully with just about any fall dish you’re cooking up. Enjoy a glass, fill a growler, or grab a six pack ($15.99) at 3872 SW Bay Shore Dr. in Suttons Bay. twokfarms.com.
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
Donuts, Pumpkin Patches, and Corn Mazes, Oh My!
Classic fall treats and activities for the whole family. The bittersweet transition from fall to summer has been made a little easier. The Farmers' Almanac has predicted a warmer-than-usual autumn for us northern Michiganders, and with a host of fun fall activities and our beautiful northern Michigan home as a backdrop, we’re excited to spend some time with loved ones outside. Dream up your Jack-O-Lantern designs, prepare your taste buds, and grab your scarf; we have some fall fun coming your way.
Leif Eriksson Day Row & Run
$35-$45 The event consists of a one-mile boat race & 5K foot race & celebrates the life of Leif Eriksson. Beginning at Depot Beach, the one-mile boat race leads participants to Ferry Beach. The 5K will traverse along a road course in the city of Charlevoix. All proceeds will benefit the Rayder Den, a food pantry project for Charlevoix Middle & High School students experiencing food insecurity. Registration up to 9/16 is $35. From 9/16 to 9/28 the price is $40. Sign up the day of the event is $45.
The Perfect Pairing
It all starts with the soil and the crops, and whether the result is a collection of award-winning vineyards or a dedicated cohort of sustainable farms and artisanal purveyors, the Old Mission and Leelanau Peninsula wine trails are a particularly fitting venue for fine dining. This is where terroir meets table, to sublime effect. The wineries featured below take food seriously, both as an accompaniment to their vintages and as a nod to local and regional culinary arts.
The Fall Groove
Oct. 1-2 Fans of the blues will want to grab a ticket to Larry McCray, who brings his band and selections from his 2021 release Blues Without You to the Dennos Museum Center’s music series on Saturday, Oct. 1. Go early and explore the fabulous galleries with doors open at 7pm and the show kicking off at 8pm. For tickets and info: dennosmuseum.org.
Max Lockwood & Eric O'Daly House Concert
$7-$15 Presented by Gopherwood Concerts at the home of Paul & Nancy Brown: 4320 E 46 Rd., Cadillac. Songwriter, vocalist & poet Max Lockwood channels the flair of Tom Petty, & brings elements of rock & roll, folk & pop. Eric O'Daly transforms himself to fit the wide-ranging styles of music he performs. His songs are rich & evocative.
Annual Harvest Festival
For registered campers & their guests only. Decorate your camp site & enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest, costume contest, & kids crafts. 231-625-2522.
Two Are Better Than One
The creators of Frankfort’s Birch & Maple present Dos Arboles. Local restaurateurs Nick and Natalie Crawford never sit still very long. As industry veterans and co-owners of two successful eateries, this pair is always looking for ways to push the edible envelope. “We’re trying to figure out the next...
Beer Cheer and Pumpkins on Parade
Friends, this is the weekend to be in Frankfort. First up is Frankfort Beer Week, which runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 8. Events include a Pints for Polio fundraiser (Oct. 3); a screening of the Michigan Brewers Guild Great Beer State documentary at the Garden Theater (Oct. 5); a chocolate and beer pairing workshop (Oct 4.) and brews and brushes workshop (Oct. 6) at Parkview Taproom; and the Stormtoberfest Party at Stormcloud Brewing (Oct. 8). But wait—there’s more! Also on Oct. 8 is the Fall Festival in Frankfort, which begins with the Giant Pumpkins Parade at 11am. (A “mutt march” dog parade happens concurrently for our canine friends!) At the end of the parade, you’ll find kids’ activities, live music, a cornhole tournament, and a beer tent with drinks from local beverage creators Stormcloud, St. Ambrose, and Iron Fish Distillery. Get details for both events at frankfort-elberta.com.
Highlands Harvest Festival
Take a scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors & views. At the top, there will be activities for everyone; a $5 activity wristband will allow access to all of the events. These include face painting, cookie decorating, toy in a hay stack, burlap sack racing, pumpkin ring toss, & more.
Book Signing
Leelanau County author & Newbery prize winner Lynne Rae Perkins will sign copies of her new children’s book, "Violet & Jobie in the Wild" for bookstore customers. This is a middle-grade chapter book with illustrations by the author.
Sleeping Bear Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K
Marathon, 7:30am; Half Marathon, 8am; 5K Run/Walk, 8:20am. The out-and-back marathon course will take runners by the "Dune Climb," past Little Glen Lake, & through the village of Glen Arbor with breathtaking views of the Manitou Islands & Sleeping Bear Dunes along the way. The half marathon & 5K will follow the same course as the marathon, with the half marathon turning around at the 6.5 mile mark, & the 5K turning around at 1.5 miles.
2022 Fall Color Forecast
Looking ahead to fall (and winter too) With summer in the rearview mirror, it’s time to trade the shimmering blue of the lakes for the reds and golds of autumn leaves. But when will the colors peak? And what lies beyond, when the soft white flakes fill the sky and coat the ground?
Retired Dennos Leader Honored
Congratulations are in order for Traverse City legend Eugene Jenneman, who was recently announced as one of the four recipients for this year’s University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Alumni Association awards. Jenneman is best known in northern Michigan as the founding executive director and longtime leader of the Dennos Museum Center. Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) hired Jenneman in 1988 to pilot the museum’s early years, and he worked closely with architect Bob Holdeman to design the Dennos Museum Center and oversee its construction. When the museum opened in 1991, Jenneman stayed on as executive director, ultimately leading the Dennos until he retired in 2019. Current Dennos Executive Director Craig Hadley is just the second executive director in museum history. A 1971 alumnus of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in physical sciences, Jenneman also started a scholarship at the university intended to “provide financial support for a student pursuing an international educational experience.”
Fall on the Farm: What local farmers are harvesting and growing this season
Summer may be the peak tourism season, but for farmers, autumn brings long days toiling in the soil harvesting, preparing, packing, and even planting crops. Two local farms—9 Bean Rows and Lakeview Hill—provided us with some insight into what the autumnal harvest looks like, what their days consist of, and which produce to seek out at farmers markets this October.
Experiments in the City
Lawsuits involving Traverse City’s experimental fish pass project and restrictions on building heights have made their way to the state appeals court. Both involve appeals to decisions made by 13th Circuit Court judge Thomas Power. Power ruled the fish pass amounted to giving away city parkland, which would require a public vote. He also ruled that Proposition 3, which amended the city charter to restrict building heights to no more than 60 feet without a public vote, was valid and not in conflict with state laws regarding zoning. Lawsuits opposed both decisions.
