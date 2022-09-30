Read full article on original website
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away
Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Person barricaded inside O’Fallon, Mo. home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is barricaded inside a home in O’Fallon, Mo. police say. The home is located in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing Drive. Police tell News 4 that a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness threatened a relative he lives with. That relative made it out of the house and is okay. The man is armed and is alone inside the house, police say. Officers are negotiating with him, trying to end the standoff.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Storage bin stolen from outside Eureka home
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of items worth about $1,130 from outside a home in the 900 block of Gandolf Way. The items appear to have been stolen when the victims, an 82-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, were moving into the home, police reported. The victims said the...
November, December Citizens Electric bills will be $13.94 higher
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first...
Imperial man allegedly damages air conditioners in Arnold
A 46-year-old Imperial man was arrested on the roof of an Arnold apartment building after he allegedly damaged multiple air-conditioning units. The damage to the units and roof was estimated at about $15,000, Arnold Police reported. Officers were called at about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 14 to the Villa Apartments in...
COUNTYWIDE YARD SALE THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 1st
The City of Potosi and Washington County have planned a “Citywide/Countywide Yard Sale” again this year for Fall on Sat., October 1st. No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day. All those who want to get in on the fun and be...
Applications open Oct. 3 for Toys and More distribution
Applications will open soon for the annual Jefferson County Toys and More holiday distribution. The group collects new toys, clothing, shoes and nonperishable food to help make a better holiday for families in need all across Jefferson County. Donations also are being sought, and a number of events are scheduled...
Ongoing Work to Develop Bonneville Plaza
(Bonne Terre, MO) Behind the scenes work continues in the development of the Bonneville Plaza at Bonne Terre. The latest effort includes working a blight study to lay the ground work to have the area be included in a Tax Increment Finance District, or T.I.F. The City Administrator of Bonne Terre, Shawn Kay, says once the T.I.F. is set up it would help fund the Plaza's infrastructure redevelopment.
Arnold man allegedly shoves officer responding to call about unleashed dog
Arnold Police were called to the 400 block of Nancy Lane because of an unleashed dog and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man on an outstanding warrant. The man previously had been issued a citation for allegedly not having his dog on a leash and allegedly failed to appear in Arnold Municipal Court for the offense, Arnold Police reported.
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Missouri cannabis marketers get high honors
ST. LOUIS – Only two years after Missouri’s first licensed marijuana sale, a Missouri cannabis brand and the local team that created it have been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious awards for cannabis marketing and communications. The Clio Cannabis Awards took place Thursday, September 29, 2022...
VIDEO: Sheriff's Office alerts community to a local scam
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office would like to alert our community to a few scams that they have been made aware of. A scammer will call and claim to be an official from our office. Scammers have recently called from 636-366-0811 and 636-318-9577, identifying themselves as Captain Scott Duck or Officer Beckett. The scammer will then tell you that you have failed to appear, that you have a judgment against you and your wages will be garnished, or that you have an outstanding warrant and that you must pay fees to clear these things up.
Woman Finds Porch Ransacked By Culprit Hidden In Plain Sight
Sometimes the cutest faces make the biggest messes. That’s what one St. Louis, resident learned recently when she discovered her back deck had been completely rummaged through. With soil from her garden scattered about and flower pots knocked on their sides, it became clear that some sort of animal...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
