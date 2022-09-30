The Franklin County Sheriff's Office would like to alert our community to a few scams that they have been made aware of. A scammer will call and claim to be an official from our office. Scammers have recently called from 636-366-0811 and 636-318-9577, identifying themselves as Captain Scott Duck or Officer Beckett. The scammer will then tell you that you have failed to appear, that you have a judgment against you and your wages will be garnished, or that you have an outstanding warrant and that you must pay fees to clear these things up.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO