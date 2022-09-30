Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg Council approves 2023 strategic plan
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council approved its strategic plan for 2023 during its meeting last week. The mission statement of the strategic plan is to preserve its historic, “small-town” atmosphere and quality of life while balancing the desires of the community by delivering high quality programs and services in a fiscally responsible manner.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five
WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
On Milwaukee
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
fortatkinsononline.com
County Board dismisses damages claim involving alleged ‘workplace conduct’
The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors voted to disallow a claim filed against it by a former employee citing alleged “workplace conduct” as cause for seeking monetary damages. The claim was filed with the county in August by former Jefferson County Medical Examiner Investigator Dawn Kiernan, according to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
William (Bill) Menzia, 46
William (Bill) Menzia of Grafton passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Aurora Grafton Hospital at the age of 46 years. Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 6, 1976, to Roger and Joan (Schaus) Menzia. On May 1, 1999, he married Jennifer (nee Zieger) at Divine Word Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed classic cars, music, fishing, golfing, welding and spending time with friends and family.
Greater Milwaukee Today
June C. Fry
June C. Fry (nee Voigt), 81, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1941 to the late Max and Hattie (nee Rennicke) Voigt in Milwaukee. Harold from Tomahawk and June from Milwaukee met in Milwaukee and Married on March 31, 1962. June and Harold celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2022. They moved to Kewaskum in 1974 which is still the current address.
wpr.org
Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge
The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patrick D. Bruss
Aug. 8, 1988 - Sept. 28, 2022. Patrick D. Bruss, 34, of Oconomowoc, died on September 28, 2022. Patrick was born in Oconomowoc on August 8, 1988, son of David and Lianne (Walczak) Bruss. Patrick is survived by his parents, David and Lianne; sister, Jennifer Bruss; beloved girlfriend, Lindsay; and...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media are connecting one name to Wisconsin's head coaching job opening up
After the news of Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin broke, people already started naming people to become his replacement. One name stood out on social media among fans and media members alike. Kansas’ Lance Leipold was one of the most talked about people for the job opening. Leipold is...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LEGO-Themed House in Kenosha Finds Buyer: See the Home's Colorful Interior
An incredibly unique home recently listed for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has found a buyer. Located at 7003 61st Ave., the 2,132-square-foot ranch features a gray exterior, like some other homes in the same neighborhood. But inside, it's where things change. The home may best be described as a LEGO...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
Comments / 0