The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO