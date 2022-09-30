ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Council approves 2023 strategic plan

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council approved its strategic plan for 2023 during its meeting last week. The mission statement of the strategic plan is to preserve its historic, “small-town” atmosphere and quality of life while balancing the desires of the community by delivering high quality programs and services in a fiscally responsible manner.
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five

WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
WEST BEND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oconomowoc, WI
Business
City
Oconomowoc, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
On Milwaukee

BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schneider
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

William (Bill) Menzia, 46

William (Bill) Menzia of Grafton passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Aurora Grafton Hospital at the age of 46 years. Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 6, 1976, to Roger and Joan (Schaus) Menzia. On May 1, 1999, he married Jennifer (nee Zieger) at Divine Word Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed classic cars, music, fishing, golfing, welding and spending time with friends and family.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

June C. Fry

June C. Fry (nee Voigt), 81, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1941 to the late Max and Hattie (nee Rennicke) Voigt in Milwaukee. Harold from Tomahawk and June from Milwaukee met in Milwaukee and Married on March 31, 1962. June and Harold celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2022. They moved to Kewaskum in 1974 which is still the current address.
KEWASKUM, WI
wpr.org

Chaotic opening to the Waukesha parade tragedy trial after defendant repeatedly questions judge

The first day of the Waukesha Parade tragedy trial is off to a rocky start as defendant Darrell Brooks was sent out of the courtroom after repeatedly interrupting the judge. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow called 10 breaks Monday morning because of Brooks' outbursts and disruptions, which included him repeatedly asking Dorow to say her name. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the court multiple times after asking Dorow to adjourn the case.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Bank Five Nine#Nicolet National Bank#Investors Community Bank
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patrick D. Bruss

Aug. 8, 1988 - Sept. 28, 2022. Patrick D. Bruss, 34, of Oconomowoc, died on September 28, 2022. Patrick was born in Oconomowoc on August 8, 1988, son of David and Lianne (Walczak) Bruss. Patrick is survived by his parents, David and Lianne; sister, Jennifer Bruss; beloved girlfriend, Lindsay; and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy