Read full article on original website
Related
Hiker Discovers Human Remains at Colorado Reservoir, Sparks Investigation
Per reports from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, several hikers discovered human remains in La Plata County near Vallecito Reservoir. After the horrifying discovery, Colorado investigators were deployed to the area on Monday morning to investigate the scene. While authorities have yet to identify the remains, they appear to be from an adult.
pagosadailypost.com
Pagosa High School, MIddle School Essay-Poster Contest Deadline is Oct.14
The Archuleta County Democratic Party wants to remind all middle and high school students that they are eligible to win up to $100 in the essay contest, “Freedom and Responsibility in America: What They Mean to Me.” Entries will be judged on how well the students express their thoughts about what it means to be free, to feel free, and the responsibilities that come with freedom.
Hikers find human remains at popular outdoor recreation spot in Colorado
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, hikers discovered human remains in the area of La Plata County's Middle Mountain Road, which is located near Vallecito Reservoir. Investigators went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning. While the remains were unidentifiable, they appear to be those of...
pagosadailypost.com
‘School of Movement’ Halloween Burlesque Show Tickets Now Available
School of Movement returns to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for another incredible event that will soon have everyone raving about it. Doors open at 7:30pm. At 8:00pm, our Burlesque Dancers will take to the stage entertaining you with special HALLOWEEN dance party performances designed for this extraordinary event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pagosadailypost.com
Durango Concert Hall Welcomes Singer Songwriter Chris Pierce October 12
The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College welcomes internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Chris Pierce to perform on the Concert Hall stage Wednesday, October 12, 7:30 pm. The audience will be seated on-stage as part of the “Artists You Should Know” experience giving an intimate, eye to eye, ear to ear...
Remote Colorado enclave dubbed one of 'best towns for fall colors' in US
According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States. The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are...
Comments / 0