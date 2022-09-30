ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
pagosadailypost.com

Pagosa High School, MIddle School Essay-Poster Contest Deadline is Oct.14

The Archuleta County Democratic Party wants to remind all middle and high school students that they are eligible to win up to $100 in the essay contest, “Freedom and Responsibility in America: What They Mean to Me.” Entries will be judged on how well the students express their thoughts about what it means to be free, to feel free, and the responsibilities that come with freedom.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
pagosadailypost.com

‘School of Movement’ Halloween Burlesque Show Tickets Now Available

School of Movement returns to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for another incredible event that will soon have everyone raving about it. Doors open at 7:30pm. At 8:00pm, our Burlesque Dancers will take to the stage entertaining you with special HALLOWEEN dance party performances designed for this extraordinary event.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
County
Archuleta County, CO
Archuleta County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
pagosadailypost.com

Durango Concert Hall Welcomes Singer Songwriter Chris Pierce October 12

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College welcomes internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter, Chris Pierce to perform on the Concert Hall stage Wednesday, October 12, 7:30 pm. The audience will be seated on-stage as part of the “Artists You Should Know” experience giving an intimate, eye to eye, ear to ear...
DURANGO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy