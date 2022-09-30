The Archuleta County Democratic Party wants to remind all middle and high school students that they are eligible to win up to $100 in the essay contest, “Freedom and Responsibility in America: What They Mean to Me.” Entries will be judged on how well the students express their thoughts about what it means to be free, to feel free, and the responsibilities that come with freedom.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO