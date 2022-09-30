Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Why BJ Ojulari has been LSU football's most valuable defensive player
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly called it a "captain's play." LSU football was trailing 17-0 on the road to Auburn in the second quarter last week. It had just punted the ball away for the fifth time and the defense couldn't stop surrendering big plays. LSU needed something positive to...
Brian Kelly receives brief LSU football vs. Tennessee history lesson from media
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly received a brief history lesson on Monday. With LSU football hosting No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) for the first time since 2010, the Tigers' unforgettable walk-off touchdown win over the Volunteers came up toward the end of Kelly's press conference.
LSU football escapes Auburn with ugly win. Here's how.
AUBURN, Ala. - The madness never seemed to stop on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. First, it was Harold Perkins' interception. A turnover that handed LSU football the ball with 8:11 left to play. Then Auburn returner Keionte Scott muffed the ensuing punt. Further craziness took place when, two plays later, LSU running back John Emery Jr. fumbled the ball away to Auburn.
How can LSU football get Kayshon Boutte involved? Answering 5 questions after Auburn win
AUBURN, Ala. - Despite an ugly performance, LSU football escaped Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 21-17 victory over Auburn for its first road victory of the Brian Kelly era. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) ran the ball well and the defense forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown to keep Auburn (3-2, 1-1) at bay.
It wasn't pretty. But Auburn win shows again that LSU football isn't afraid to fight back
AUBURN, Ala - Down 17-0 to Auburn in the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium, LSU football could have thrown in the towel. Nothing was going right. The defense couldn't stop surrendering big plays. The offense couldn't complete passes or stop committing penalties. But instead of spiraling out of control, LSU...
LSU football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from Brian Kelly's first LSU road game
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is attempting to score its first road win of the Brian Kelly era this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN). LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) enters the matchup having won its last three contests against Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. Kelly's team has rode a dominant defense and an offense that's thrived on playing at a quicker pace to victories.
Grading LSU football's ugly win over Auburn. We had to give coaching D+
AUBURN, Ala. - LSU football had a hard-fought victory on Saturday, defeating Auburn 21-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) had an ugly performance but got the job done by forcing four turnovers. LSU's offense had an effective running game but couldn't get anything going through the air, only producing 85 passing yards against Auburn (3-2, 1-1).
LSU CB Sevyn Banks leaves Auburn game in a stretcher after a hit to the head
AUBURN, Ala - LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks suffered a serious injury on the opening kickoff of LSU football's matchup against Auburn on Saturday. Banks went in to make a tackle headfirst on the opening kick and did not move after making contact with Auburn kick returner Keionte Scott. After the...
Week 6 action brings crucial district battles
A District 6-4A showdown looms for Plaquemine, while St. John and White Castle begin their district slates and East Iberville looks for a win before its league play begins. St. John heads south on La. 1 Thursday for a battle against Ascension Catholic, while Plaquemine heads north on La. 1 Friday night for a clash against Brusly. White Castle hosts Ascension Christian for homecoming, while East Iberville entertains newcomer Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy for one last pre-district game.
Plaquemine Green Devils 5-0 after 48-16 victory against St. Michael
Domination remained the name of the game for Plaquemine, which stayed unbeaten last week against District 6-4A foe St. Michael the Archangel. Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Plaquemine (5-0, 3-0 in 6-4A) took a decisive lead in the second quarter and left St. Michaels in the dust during for a 48-16 victory at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
Swamp Life Expo draws big crowd to Grosse Tete
More than 1,000 visitors converged at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete on Saturday to celebrate the history and traditions of a unique south Louisiana culture. The Swamp Life Expo returned for the first time since 2019, following two years of cancelations triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The expo...
Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement
U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.
