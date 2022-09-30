ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

LSU football escapes Auburn with ugly win. Here's how.

AUBURN, Ala. - The madness never seemed to stop on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. First, it was Harold Perkins' interception. A turnover that handed LSU football the ball with 8:11 left to play. Then Auburn returner Keionte Scott muffed the ensuing punt. Further craziness took place when, two plays later, LSU running back John Emery Jr. fumbled the ball away to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Oregon State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
postsouth.com

LSU football score vs. Auburn: Live updates from Brian Kelly's first LSU road game

BATON ROUGE - LSU football is attempting to score its first road win of the Brian Kelly era this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium against Auburn (6 p.m., ESPN). LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) enters the matchup having won its last three contests against Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. Kelly's team has rode a dominant defense and an offense that's thrived on playing at a quicker pace to victories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Grading LSU football's ugly win over Auburn. We had to give coaching D+

AUBURN, Ala. - LSU football had a hard-fought victory on Saturday, defeating Auburn 21-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) had an ugly performance but got the job done by forcing four turnovers. LSU's offense had an effective running game but couldn't get anything going through the air, only producing 85 passing yards against Auburn (3-2, 1-1).
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
James James
postsouth.com

Week 6 action brings crucial district battles

A District 6-4A showdown looms for Plaquemine, while St. John and White Castle begin their district slates and East Iberville looks for a win before its league play begins. St. John heads south on La. 1 Thursday for a battle against Ascension Catholic, while Plaquemine heads north on La. 1 Friday night for a clash against Brusly. White Castle hosts Ascension Christian for homecoming, while East Iberville entertains newcomer Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy for one last pre-district game.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine Green Devils 5-0 after 48-16 victory against St. Michael

Domination remained the name of the game for Plaquemine, which stayed unbeaten last week against District 6-4A foe St. Michael the Archangel. Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Plaquemine (5-0, 3-0 in 6-4A) took a decisive lead in the second quarter and left St. Michaels in the dust during for a 48-16 victory at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
postsouth.com

Swamp Life Expo draws big crowd to Grosse Tete

More than 1,000 visitors converged at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete on Saturday to celebrate the history and traditions of a unique south Louisiana culture. The Swamp Life Expo returned for the first time since 2019, following two years of cancelations triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The expo...
GROSSE TETE, LA
postsouth.com

Rep. Garret Graves announces nearly $13.4 million for local, state law enforcement

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $13,309,311from the U.S. Department of Justice that will aid local and state law enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime. Of the total, $1,782,718 is going to expedite the processing of DNA evidence, according to a news release. Additionally, $2,000,000 will be used for crime prevention efforts in the Baton Rouge area including TRUCE and others.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy