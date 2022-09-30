Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Suspected vehicle in Steuben County hit and run involving two minors identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township Saturday night has been identified. The incident happened near Lake James around 8:55 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say two boys, ages 12 and...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting on Oliver Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Oliver Street on the city’s southeast side. Police were sent to the area Monday night around 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a truck with several bullet holes. They later...
Police find man dead while conducting welfare check on north side
Police are investigating after they found a man dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Traffic snarled along I-69 following semi turnover crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officers are asking drivers to avoid the area of southbound I-69, just south of US 24, following a crash in the area Monday morning. ISP tells WPTA a semi went off road while driving along I-69 near the 300 mile-marker and...
b969fm.com
One dead in shooting close to South Wayne Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night south of downtown Fort Wayne. Police say officers responded to the 300 block of West Wildwood, close to South Wayne Elementary just after 9:15 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WANE-TV
Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
b969fm.com
Two boys hurt in hit-and-run crash
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two boys are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Steuben County on Saturday. They were struck just before 9 p.m. as they walked along West CR 275 N in Pleasant Township. A 13-year-old boy is reported to be in...
hometownstations.com
Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
WOWO News
Police In Fort Wayne Investigating Saturday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 9:18 P.M. Saturday, FWPD were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue where they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics, who later transported the male to a local hospital and pronounced him deceased on arrival. Witnesses provided suspect information, assisting K9 and Gang and Violent Crime Unit detectives in apprehending the suspect, a male juvenile in the 200 block of West Leith St. Names of both the victim and suspect have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Gun found on North Side student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
WANE-TV
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
1017thepoint.com
MAN CHARGED WITH OFFICER'S SHOOTING DUE FOR HEARING MONDAY
(Richmond, IN)--According to Odyssey online court records, the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is due for a pre-trial hearing in Wayne Circuit Court Monday morning. Those records also indicate that Phillip Lee is still charged with three counts of attempted murder. Jail records on Monday morning indicate that Lee has not been returned to the Wayne County Jail for Monday’s hearing. He is being held in a northern Indiana prison. There has been no court activity in Lee’s case since Seara’s death two weeks ago. Lee is set for trial on November 1, although that date will almost certainly be pushed back.
WANE-TV
FWCS: Student brought handgun to North Side High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident. According to a letter sent to families from Principal David West, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.
wtvbam.com
Two boys injured in Saturday night Steuben County hit and run crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – Two youngsters were injured Saturday night in a Steuben County hit and run crash. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office the crash that occurred on County Road 275 North near the Lake James Golf Club at about 8:55 p.m.. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s...
Driver dies in crash, car fire near 62nd and Binford on northeast side
A driver died early Monday on the city's northeast side after they crashed into a landscaping, causing their vehicle to catch fire, police say.
One dead after shooting near Wildwood Ave
One person is dead after a shooting that happened near W Wildwood Ave.
Comments / 0