One dead in shooting close to South Wayne Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night south of downtown Fort Wayne. Police say officers responded to the 300 block of West Wildwood, close to South Wayne Elementary just after 9:15 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
City: Workers needed for leaf collection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Are you looking for a temporary job this fall?. The City’s Street Department is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. With a pay rate of $15 per hour, the work begins with training in late October and goes through the end of the mid-December collection season. Workers will assist with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets.
New group of CASA volunteers to be sworn in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Children in our community are entering the child welfare system at an alarming rate. These children are victims of child abuse and neglect stemming from a myriad of causes – e.g. substance abuse, homelessness, domestic violence, and mental health concerns for both children and parents. A team of community members is dedicated to making a difference in these kids’ lives – they are Court Appointed Special Advocates.
