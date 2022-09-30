ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A break from the storms; Warming up this week

High pressure will keep it dry with a warming trend through the rest of the week. The next chance of precipitation will be across SE Utah this weekend. Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s. ST. GEORGE. Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s. Tuesday Night: Mostly...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Thunderstorm and flash flood concerns for parts of Utah

Another active day with the possibility of flash flooding across central, southern, and eastern Utah. A front is moving through the state which will keep a chance of thunderstorms going for southern Utah through Monday. The north stays dry with temperatures on the rise. Salt Lake City. Sunday: Partly sunny....
KUTV

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Active weekend for the southeast

A cool front has moved in which brought rain across northern and eastern Utah. The front stalls across the south keeping active weather across southeastern Utah for Saturday. Another wave hits tomorrow which will bring a high probability of scattered thunderstorms for central, southern and eastern Utah. This will increase...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Power expected to be mostly restored across Florida by Saturday

Florida is working to restore power following the devastation from Hurricane Ian. The storm left millions without power after it made landfall near Fort Myers on Sept. 28. As of Monday, 500,000 customers remained without power. State officials laid out a timeline Monday for restoring power. It will continue to...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC4

More weather warnings for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Emery County, especially the Black Dragon Wash, Black Box, Double Arch Canyon and The San Rafael River. The warning will remain in effect until 7:15 pm. Heavy amounts of rain have fallen and more is expected in […]
saltlakemagazine.com

Road Trip: Utah

Standing amid the talus and cracked mud, I expected to be colder. My fingers were slightly numb and tingling, but I was wearing shorts and one of those long-sleeved UV shirts without imminently approaching hypothermia. Still, the nearly 50-degree drop in temperature at Peter Sinks—from where I’d started my ride just over an hour earlier—was more than passingly noticeable.
ABC 4

Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
ABC4

One dead after fatal rollover crash in Southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 early Sunday evening. According to a release, when officers arrived at the scene they found a sole male occupant of the Ford pickup who sustained fatal injuries. After an investigation, authorities found the pickup was hauling two trailers […]
usustatesman.com

Utah's state flag is getting a new look

*Audio clip is of USU U.S. institution professor David Munk. Utah’s century-old flag is getting an update. . In June, 5,307 potential designs for the new state flag were submitted to the Utah State Flag Task Force. The committee has now whittled it down to 20 entries. . All flag submissions...
UTAH STATE

