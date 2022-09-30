Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Laramie’s BooFest is Back This October!
Now that it's October, so many fun Halloween events are coming and I couldn't be more excited! Something fun happening every weekend, YAY! One that's coming in 2 weekends, is BooFest!. BooFest is back on the Big Screen! Join us at Studio City Cinemas at UW Plaza for some FREE...
capcity.news
Cheyenne weekend events (9/30/22–10/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the latest events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Blue Raven Brewery at 520 W. 19th St. will be hosting Scott Rupe tonight, Sept. 30. He will be playing his unique style of music from 6 to 9 p.m. Check out the Celebrate Autumn: Craft...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
Shucks! Where Is The Closest Corn Maze Or Pumpkin Patch To Cheyenne?
It's that time of the year, we've made it to fall, ya'll. Sorry, I swear that's the only one I'll use in this. Promise. We all know that corn mazes are far and few between in the Cowboy State, due to the, well, lack of corn. I mean, we're not show-offs like Nebraska and form everything around it like that kid on TikTok. But, it's still fun to find a corn maze and work your way through it. It's just unfortunate that we have to hit the road and find one.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?
It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
Cheyenne Ties Record For Second Hottest September On Record
The month of September 2022 in Cheynne continued the hot, dry weather pattern that was prevalent for most of the summer, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following comments on its website:. Despite the cooler weather and rainfall we've seen in the...
Jeffrey’s Bistro is Now 2nd Street Deli
Did you hear the awesome news? 2nd Street Deli which was once Jeffrey's Bistro is NOW OPEN!. If you missed the news, Jeffrey's Bistro closed down a couple of months ago so that they can revamp the place, and 'move into the future.' With the same local owners bringing the same quality food, they are now back as 2nd Street Deli.
No Tricks, Just Treats at Upcoming Pumpkin Walk for Laramie Kids
Ah yes, we are going into pumpkin month. From Pumpkin Spiced Latte to any pumpkin desserts, and well, pumpkin for Halloween, it definitely is pumpkin month. The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting its Kids' Pumpkin Walk next week. There will be so many fun things going on! There will be pumpkins, of course. They are the star of the show. There will also be treats, games, and food trucks.
shortgo.co
$27 Million Apartment Project Approved
Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, multi-family, garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the City of Cheyenne and the surrounding area. Mayor Patrick Collins praised the project stating, “Every day I’m reminded how great this city is by the people who work here and the companies that invest in our community. It has been my hope to find a solution to our housing shortage and Summit Capital Management has answered our prayers.”
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/14/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup
Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
[LOOK] Snowy Range Displays Fall Colors: Here’s Where To See Them
I took some time off this week to get away from the stress of everyday life and spend some time in the Snowy Range west of Laramie, where I took the photos featured in this gallery. It was time well spent. It's amazing how a little time reconnecting with the...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowboys to hold practice in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team calls Laramie home, but on Saturday, Oct. 8, they will be in Cheyenne for an open practice. The practice will begin at noon in Storey Gymnasium, located at 2810 House Ave. At the event — which is free and open to...
Prost! Cheyenne Is Filled With Celebrations This Weekend
This is going to be a big weekend for fun in Cheyenne. We have a lot of festivals and celebrations going on around town, so bust out those party pants one more time and get ready to boogie all weekend. I'm hoping your party pants are a bright color. They don't have to be, it is just what I'm imagining. You look good in them. Sorry I made this weird.
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
Hey Wyoming Football Fans! There Are Only Two Winless Teams And They’re Both In Colorado
Now, I'm not going to lie. Saturday was tough. It's something we'd want to put in Regina George's burn book(today is October 3rd, Mean Girls Day). It was hard to watch. Not only was the score at one point 3-2(typical baseball score), but Wyoming ended up being blown out at home by San Jose St. University. Ooof.
Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!
Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Damian Romero, 29 – Strangulation...
