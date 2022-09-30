ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models has been the introduction of the Dynamic Island. The feature is presented as a seamless blend between software and hardware that aims to facilitate an entirely new way of interacting with the iPhone.
Phone Arena

Must "G" TV: Google runs this 30-second ad on YouTube for the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

October 6th is rapidly approaching and on that date, Google will unveil the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and a couple of Nest products. There is also a rumor making the rounds that Google will also give previews of next year's Pixel Tablet and the foldable Pixel Notepad. For Pixel fans looking to push back at their friends who use the Apple ecosystem, these are exciting times indeed.
Phone Arena

Pixel 7 and Tensor G2 - leaving Qualcomm to cuddle up with Samsung - Google's biggest mistake?

If you’re an iPhone or a Samsung user who’s ever considered switching to a Google Pixel flagship phone, this year might be the best time to do that! Of course, that’s because the nearly announced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones will be the best flagships Google’s ever made. The sky is blue. But also, this time around, it doesn’t seem like Apple and Samsung have something particularly special to offer as an alternative…
Phone Arena

Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug

According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Phone Arena

Google improves the Pixel battery widget by adding a new feature

Back in March, Google added a useful battery widget for compatible Pixel models. The widget shows an icon and the name of the device whose battery is being tracked by the widget, and a light blue shading indicating the percentage life remaining for the battery which also appeared on the widget at the very end in numerical form. Besides your Pixel, the widget tracks the battery life of your left Pixel Bud, right Pixel Bud, and the wearable's carrying case.
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra review: Blazing a trail

The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best smartwatch Apple has come up with, bar none. Its overall feature set is truly impressive, and despite being geared towards active people that would take it to the bottom of the bay or hike up the mountains with it, I could very well see it gracing the wrists of regular everyday people that scoff at the thought of muddying up their shoes. Arguably, it's the best smartwatch that will both track your dive in the reef and let you pay for your margaritas afterwards.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A14 have surfaced with some changes made to the device when compared to the various Galaxy A13 models that have been launched. The latter carried an Infinity-V screen which means that it had a "V-shaped" notch in the front center of the display. This is replaced on the Galaxy A14 with an Infinity-U screen which has a less harsh-looking notch in the front.
Phone Arena

Pixel Watch gets unboxed early by Redditor who snaps photos with his Pixel 6

A Redditor using the handle "Suckmyn00dle" somehow got his hands on a Google Pixel Watch. The device won't be made official until this Thursday's Made by Google event giving us the impression that this guy wasn't supposed to have the timepiece in his possession. He also said that he wouldn't turn it on because he didn't want to get caught which is another reason why we have a hunch that he wasn't supposed to have the box.
Phone Arena

Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Twitter tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) has leaked a pair of 30-second commercials for the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7. The ad for the former details a new Macro Focus feature that won't be available on the Pixel 7. This will allow Pixel 7 Pro users to snap close-ups. The Super Res Zoom, which featured a 4x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom for the Pixel 6 Pro, goes to 6x optical and 30x hybrid on the new premium model.
Phone Arena

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
Phone Arena

Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more

A Google News account on Telegram (via 9to5Google) posted what it claims are images promoting the Pixel Watch taken from a Taiwan-based carrier. One of the most important leaks shows that the timepiece, which will be introduced on October 6th by Google, will deliver up to 24 hours of battery power on a single charge. Another image shows what is coming in the box:
Phone Arena

Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone

The grass is always greener on the other side. An Android app that we told you about in late September called dynamicSpot gives Android users a Dynamic Island of their own. For those who have been Rip Van Winkling their way through the last month, the Dynamic Island is Apple's new multitasking, shape-shifting notification system that replaces the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with a useful tool.
Phone Arena

Best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals. Expectations for 2022

Nowadays, everyone has at least one Bluetooth speaker laying around... or needs to get one. They are a huge convenience — either for that unplanned party where you don't have a proper sound system, or to carry around the house while doing chores and listening to podcasts / music, or even watching a show on that tablet that doesn't have great sound.
