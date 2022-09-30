The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best smartwatch Apple has come up with, bar none. Its overall feature set is truly impressive, and despite being geared towards active people that would take it to the bottom of the bay or hike up the mountains with it, I could very well see it gracing the wrists of regular everyday people that scoff at the thought of muddying up their shoes. Arguably, it's the best smartwatch that will both track your dive in the reef and let you pay for your margaritas afterwards.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO