More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival - Apple's plan
Just a few moments after Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra during the "Far Our" event on September 6, I couldn't help but think of an Ultra iPhone. And then, just a few days after the iPhone 14 series was announced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman came out with information about a supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
One of the biggest highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models has been the introduction of the Dynamic Island. The feature is presented as a seamless blend between software and hardware that aims to facilitate an entirely new way of interacting with the iPhone.
Vote now: Are you excited about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 announcement?
It’s that time of year - the nights are growing longer, and the wind starts blowing colder. But alongside all the shivers and umbrellas, Autumn brings us a wave of technology events and new device launches. Apple kind of rode on the last days of Summer with its iPhone...
Must "G" TV: Google runs this 30-second ad on YouTube for the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch
October 6th is rapidly approaching and on that date, Google will unveil the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and a couple of Nest products. There is also a rumor making the rounds that Google will also give previews of next year's Pixel Tablet and the foldable Pixel Notepad. For Pixel fans looking to push back at their friends who use the Apple ecosystem, these are exciting times indeed.
Pixel 7 and Tensor G2 - leaving Qualcomm to cuddle up with Samsung - Google's biggest mistake?
If you’re an iPhone or a Samsung user who’s ever considered switching to a Google Pixel flagship phone, this year might be the best time to do that! Of course, that’s because the nearly announced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones will be the best flagships Google’s ever made. The sky is blue. But also, this time around, it doesn’t seem like Apple and Samsung have something particularly special to offer as an alternative…
Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug
According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Google improves the Pixel battery widget by adding a new feature
Back in March, Google added a useful battery widget for compatible Pixel models. The widget shows an icon and the name of the device whose battery is being tracked by the widget, and a light blue shading indicating the percentage life remaining for the battery which also appeared on the widget at the very end in numerical form. Besides your Pixel, the widget tracks the battery life of your left Pixel Bud, right Pixel Bud, and the wearable's carrying case.
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
September is finally behind us, which means we can begin to recover from the barrage of Apple products that the Cupertino company unleashed upon us this month - and the massive hype many of them engendered. By the looks of it, the iPhone 14lineup was received with great enthusiasm from...
Apple Watch Ultra review: Blazing a trail
The Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best smartwatch Apple has come up with, bar none. Its overall feature set is truly impressive, and despite being geared towards active people that would take it to the bottom of the bay or hike up the mountains with it, I could very well see it gracing the wrists of regular everyday people that scoff at the thought of muddying up their shoes. Arguably, it's the best smartwatch that will both track your dive in the reef and let you pay for your margaritas afterwards.
New Pixel 7 duo features like greater zoom range & movie blur mentioned in spec sheet
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are right around the corner and it wouldn't be launch week without super detailed leaks. Today, tipster Yogesh Brar, who is known for leaking smartphone info, has posted their entire spec sheet. There have been plenty of leaks surrounding Google's next flagships. Google itself...
Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A14 have surfaced with some changes made to the device when compared to the various Galaxy A13 models that have been launched. The latter carried an Infinity-V screen which means that it had a "V-shaped" notch in the front center of the display. This is replaced on the Galaxy A14 with an Infinity-U screen which has a less harsh-looking notch in the front.
Pixel Watch gets unboxed early by Redditor who snaps photos with his Pixel 6
A Redditor using the handle "Suckmyn00dle" somehow got his hands on a Google Pixel Watch. The device won't be made official until this Thursday's Made by Google event giving us the impression that this guy wasn't supposed to have the timepiece in his possession. He also said that he wouldn't turn it on because he didn't want to get caught which is another reason why we have a hunch that he wasn't supposed to have the box.
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Twitter tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) has leaked a pair of 30-second commercials for the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7. The ad for the former details a new Macro Focus feature that won't be available on the Pixel 7. This will allow Pixel 7 Pro users to snap close-ups. The Super Res Zoom, which featured a 4x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom for the Pixel 6 Pro, goes to 6x optical and 30x hybrid on the new premium model.
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
A Google News account on Telegram (via 9to5Google) posted what it claims are images promoting the Pixel Watch taken from a Taiwan-based carrier. One of the most important leaks shows that the timepiece, which will be introduced on October 6th by Google, will deliver up to 24 hours of battery power on a single charge. Another image shows what is coming in the box:
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
If there is one manufacturer other than Apple which has shown it's serious about tablets, it's Samsung, and one of the South Korean giant's best Android tablets to date is selling at a discount right now. The Galaxy Tab S8+ offers everything you would want in a slate: a vibrant...
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone
The grass is always greener on the other side. An Android app that we told you about in late September called dynamicSpot gives Android users a Dynamic Island of their own. For those who have been Rip Van Winkling their way through the last month, the Dynamic Island is Apple's new multitasking, shape-shifting notification system that replaces the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with a useful tool.
Best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals. Expectations for 2022
Nowadays, everyone has at least one Bluetooth speaker laying around... or needs to get one. They are a huge convenience — either for that unplanned party where you don't have a proper sound system, or to carry around the house while doing chores and listening to podcasts / music, or even watching a show on that tablet that doesn't have great sound.
Amazon is now selling Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to an incredible $420 discount
Deeply discounted by its maker (under certain conditions) even before it... actually went official, the incredibly sophisticated (and expensive) Galaxy Z Fold 4 quickly got a series of substantial price cuts at various major US retailers with absolutely no strings attached after its long-awaited commercial debut. But although Amazon slowly...
