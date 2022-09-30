ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That

But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
NBA Analysis Network

LA Clippers Land Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario

In any given NBA season, there are only a handful of teams with a real shot at winning the NBA championship. The rest of the league’s squads have to set their own goals by which to measure their season. Middling clubs might be content with a playoff appearance. Rebuilding...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Steven Adams Receives Massive New Memphis Grizzlies Contract

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 56-26 record during the 2021-22 NBA season. It was enough to finish second in the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant suffering a knee injury during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it just wasn’t their year but was a good starting point for the future. It became much more likely that Steven Adams remains an integral part of their plans.
MEMPHIS, TN
