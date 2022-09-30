Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 764 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Investors Research Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources has 5.7% Adecco stake - filing
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investor Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) controls a 5.7% voting stake in Swiss staffing group Adecco Group AG (ADEN.S), a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades
These stocks have an average yield of 3.1%.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market
Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
tickerreport.com
UMB Bank n.a. Has $3.28 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
tickerreport.com
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street
Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CarMax says inflation taking toll on car demand; auto stocks fall
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc (KMX.N) said on Thursday that an uncertain economic environment was starting to take a toll on vehicle demand, sending ripples through the auto sector, which has largely dodged a significant hit from inflation this year.
Comments / 0