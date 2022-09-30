A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

