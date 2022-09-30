ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
Connecticut Public

Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts

Florida is trying to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and not just in coastal communities. Some parts of central Florida received more than 15 inches of rain that flooded homes and roadways. In Osceola County, home to a large Puerto Rican community, Ian felt like a second blow, coming just days after another hurricane did major damage in Puerto Rico. Congressman Darren Soto represents that area of Florida and joins us now.
Connecticut Public

After the storm, the scams, lies and misinformation flood in

As in any other moment of crisis, many of us have taken to the internet to try to understand or process the scale of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Along with videos of sharks swimming in the streets, memes have exploded on social media. And some of them are bizarre, and some of them are even funny. But there are also many spreading lies and misinformation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has specifically warned residents across the state to be on the lookout against potential financial scams that often seem to follow the paths of disasters. Here he is talking about that.
Connecticut Public

Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements

States that share the Colorado River are struggling to agree on how to make big new cuts and how much water they each take. And some of the tribal governments within those states are protesting that they don't have a seat at the table. Megan Myscofski, with member station Arizona Public Media, reports on one tribe in Arizona that fought in court to have some of their water restored.
Connecticut Public

Moose back on the loose in Connecticut after rescuers free it from fence

A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped over the weekend to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call around midnight Saturday about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
Connecticut Public

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it's important to speak out, Connecticut advocates say

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Connecticut advocates and elected officials gathered Monday to discuss what they describe as a “shadow pandemic.”. There has been a rise in violence during the pandemic, said Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House, a Hartford-based agency focused on domestic...
Connecticut Public

Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies

This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from hurting people's credit scores. Those policies are helping millions of people but may fail some people who are hit the hardest, including a North Carolina woman who met reporter Aneri Pattani as part of an investigation into medical debt from NPR and Kaiser Health News.
Connecticut Public

With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much

Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

