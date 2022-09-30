Read full article on original website
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
Hurricane Ian damage in Florida is estimated to be tens of billions of dollars
Florida residents are assessing hurricane damage and insurance providers are expecting to see a rush of claims. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rich Gibson of the American Academy of Actuaries.
Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath. And of those 42, more than half were in Lee County.
Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts
Florida is trying to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and not just in coastal communities. Some parts of central Florida received more than 15 inches of rain that flooded homes and roadways. In Osceola County, home to a large Puerto Rican community, Ian felt like a second blow, coming just days after another hurricane did major damage in Puerto Rico. Congressman Darren Soto represents that area of Florida and joins us now.
A 23-year megadrought is endangering the agricultural economy in the Southwest
A 23-year megadrought is pushing some farmers in the Southwest to the brink. We're going to hear from the first place where farmers have been totally cut off from Colorado River water - central Arizona. As NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, the crisis is renewing questions about the viability of growing thirsty crops in a desert.
After the storm, the scams, lies and misinformation flood in
As in any other moment of crisis, many of us have taken to the internet to try to understand or process the scale of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Along with videos of sharks swimming in the streets, memes have exploded on social media. And some of them are bizarre, and some of them are even funny. But there are also many spreading lies and misinformation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has specifically warned residents across the state to be on the lookout against potential financial scams that often seem to follow the paths of disasters. Here he is talking about that.
Lawsuits involving Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant relocation flights move forward
We are learning more about the flights that relocated almost 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Migrants who were on those flights last month have filed a lawsuit alleging they were misled, and that is not the only legal question surrounding the incident. NPR's Joel Rose is following all this. Hey, Joel.
Biden visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona
President Joe Biden visited Puerto Rico today with a promise for the many communities damaged by Hurricane Fiona. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We came here in person to show that we're with you. All of America is with you as you receive and recover and rebuild. SUMMERS:...
Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements
States that share the Colorado River are struggling to agree on how to make big new cuts and how much water they each take. And some of the tribal governments within those states are protesting that they don't have a seat at the table. Megan Myscofski, with member station Arizona Public Media, reports on one tribe in Arizona that fought in court to have some of their water restored.
Lamont, Stefanowski find common ground on some issues in forum
Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican gubernatorial challenger Bob Stefanowski found more common ground during an online forum Monday than they have throughout this year’s campaign. Appearing sequentially on a forum sponsored by the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut, the two candidates both welcomed Ukrainian refugees, stressed the importance of...
Moose back on the loose in Connecticut after rescuers free it from fence
A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped over the weekend to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call around midnight Saturday about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
CT’s first Black chief public defender embraces work ahead
TaShun Bowden-Lewis’ hour-long drive to and from her Hartford office might include time spent soaking in the soulful expeditions of musical icons Anita Baker and Mary J. Blige or strategizing on the phone with a colleague about what division unit needs an expansion. “If I Ruled The World” by...
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says it will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now...
A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid
Want to get married on Zoom? Utah offers that option, and hundreds of couples have Zoomed in from Israel, where civil marriage is banned. Now, an Israeli court has ruled those Utah marriages are valid. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Israel does not recognize interfaith...
During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it's important to speak out, Connecticut advocates say
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Connecticut advocates and elected officials gathered Monday to discuss what they describe as a “shadow pandemic.”. There has been a rise in violence during the pandemic, said Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House, a Hartford-based agency focused on domestic...
How to improve communication between police and drivers with autism — with a blue envelope
A traffic stop exercise over the weekend helped train better communication between Connecticut police officers and drivers on the autism spectrum. It’s part of the state’s Blue Envelope Program. The envelopes contain the driver's insurance card, registration and driver license, so they can hand it to the officer during a traffic stop.
Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies
This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from hurting people's credit scores. Those policies are helping millions of people but may fail some people who are hit the hardest, including a North Carolina woman who met reporter Aneri Pattani as part of an investigation into medical debt from NPR and Kaiser Health News.
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
With Massachusetts returning $3B to taxpayers, what's another $500M? Maybe too much
Massachusetts still has a whole pot of money that, by law, must be returned to taxpayers. That 1986 law caps state revenue growth and triggers the return of money. So, there will be rebate checks issued to many residents. Months ago, as Matt Murphy of the State House News Service explains, state lawmakers were talking about another separate economic relief measure which could still be in the works.
