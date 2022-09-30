ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX21News.com

Get ready for the 4th annual Colorado Pumpkin Master!

(SPONSORED) — Get ready for the 4th annual Colorado Pumpkin Master (CPM) Pumpkin Carving Contest. It’s done on social media and is completely FREE for the community! One of the most extraordinary things about CPM is that it is brought to you by collaborating with 100% local, family-owned businesses.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy