Biden visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona
President Joe Biden visited Puerto Rico today with a promise for the many communities damaged by Hurricane Fiona. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We came here in person to show that we're with you. All of America is with you as you receive and recover and rebuild. SUMMERS:...
Trial of Oath Keepers involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots gets underway
And now to Washington, D.C., where the biggest trial so far in the investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol is underway. The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four others are charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with January 6. Jurors heard opening statements today, as did NPR's Ryan Lucas. He's on the line now from the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. Hi, Ryan.
On Podcast, Chris Cuomo rails against right for highlighting Biden gaffes: 'I don't want to hear about Biden'
Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted conservatives on his new podcast for highlighting President Biden's gaffes, suggesting President Trump was more gaffe prone.
A court in Israel recognizes online civil marriages as valid
Want to get married on Zoom? Utah offers that option, and hundreds of couples have Zoomed in from Israel, where civil marriage is banned. Now, an Israeli court has ruled those Utah marriages are valid. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Israel does not recognize interfaith...
In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months.
Morning news brief
Did a Florida county wait too long to issue evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian loomed? Brazil's presidential election goes to a runoff later this month. The Supreme Court begins a new term Monday.
Lawsuits involving Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant relocation flights move forward
We are learning more about the flights that relocated almost 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Migrants who were on those flights last month have filed a lawsuit alleging they were misled, and that is not the only legal question surrounding the incident. NPR's Joel Rose is following all this. Hey, Joel.
In 'Waging a Good War,' Ricks examines the civil rights movement of the 1960's
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Thomas Ricks about his book on a military history of the civil rights movement: "Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968."
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear debate on alleged racial gerrymandering in Alabama redistricting plan
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a closely-watched case Tuesday on whether Alabama engaged in racial gerrymandering when redrawing its congressional map.
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Connecticut on Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Wednesday. She’s slated to appear in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. The topic of the discussion will be...
