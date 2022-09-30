ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tishomingo, OK

KTEN.com

Choctaw chief: Register and vote

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed a decree Monday to encourage tribal members and all Oklahomans to vote in November. The first week of every October in an even-numbered year is now reserved to remind tribal members about their obligation and right to vote in American elections.
DURANT, OK
easttexasradio.com

Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete

Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite

CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
CARTWRIGHT, OK
Tishomingo, OK
KXII.com

Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison. Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66. The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Semi truck flips along Highway 75

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – A semi truck carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned on Highway 75 this morning headed southbound. Around 6:00 this morning, crews were getting ready to flip the semi back over. According to Denison PD, the truck was trying to switch lanes near Exit 66...
DENISON, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure

North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Sherman High School wind ensemble earns national recognition

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- "It's no small task," said Director of Bands at Sherman High School, Ryan Jenkins. "We have sectionals before and after school, we have our during the school rehearsals, and so between that it's hundreds of hours the kids spend doing this. And at the very end to be told that you're one of the best in the country, they were just elated."
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday. Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away. Belcher said her...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
newstalkkzrg.com

Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital

Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
PITTSBURG, OK
KXII.com

Bethany man charged with drug trafficking

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man arrested after shots fired from truck

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
COLBERT, OK
KTEN.com

Plainview takes down Dickson 34-12

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Plainview took down Dickson Friday night for week two of district play 34-12. The Indians hosted the Comets and got off to a fast start, but around 14 penalties from Plainview slowed them down throughout the game. Dickson scored the most points they have all season...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Major McBride shines in Pottsboro's win over Mineola

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals wasted no time getting their offense rolling in a 48-19 win over Mineola in their first district game. Pottsboro running back Major McBride scored four touchdowns mid-way through the second quarter. With the win Pottsboro improves to 4-1.
POTTSBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Frisco vs Sherman (UIL Football)

SHERMAN, Okla. (KTEN) - The Bearcats struggled at home against Frisco 52-9 the final score. Sherman moves to 2-3 overall and heads to Heritage next week.
SHERMAN, TX

