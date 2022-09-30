Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Choctaw chief: Register and vote
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed a decree Monday to encourage tribal members and all Oklahomans to vote in November. The first week of every October in an even-numbered year is now reserved to remind tribal members about their obligation and right to vote in American elections.
easttexasradio.com
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
KXII.com
Camping season is ending early at one Lake Texoma campsite
CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - The campsite at East Burns is about to get even more beautiful. Starting October 1st, the whole campsite is getting renovated. Officials said this particular park was selected for renovations partly because of it’s popularity with the public, but also because it’s the first area to be impacted by high water.
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison. Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66. The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he...
KXII.com
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
KXII.com
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
KXII.com
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Semi truck flips along Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – A semi truck carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned on Highway 75 this morning headed southbound. Around 6:00 this morning, crews were getting ready to flip the semi back over. According to Denison PD, the truck was trying to switch lanes near Exit 66...
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure
North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
KTEN.com
Sherman High School wind ensemble earns national recognition
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- "It's no small task," said Director of Bands at Sherman High School, Ryan Jenkins. "We have sectionals before and after school, we have our during the school rehearsals, and so between that it's hundreds of hours the kids spend doing this. And at the very end to be told that you're one of the best in the country, they were just elated."
KXII.com
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday. Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away. Belcher said her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalkkzrg.com
Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital
Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
KXII.com
Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday. Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road,...
KXII.com
Bethany man charged with drug trafficking
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
KXII.com
Man arrested after shots fired from truck
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
News On 6
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Pontotoc County Crash While Fleeing Deputy
An overnight pursuit between a motorcyclist and a Pontotoc County deputy turns deadly. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect ran a stop sign and lost control on a curve, hit a rock, went into the air and then hit several trees. The crash report says the deputy was not...
KTEN.com
Plainview takes down Dickson 34-12
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Plainview took down Dickson Friday night for week two of district play 34-12. The Indians hosted the Comets and got off to a fast start, but around 14 penalties from Plainview slowed them down throughout the game. Dickson scored the most points they have all season...
KTEN.com
Major McBride shines in Pottsboro's win over Mineola
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals wasted no time getting their offense rolling in a 48-19 win over Mineola in their first district game. Pottsboro running back Major McBride scored four touchdowns mid-way through the second quarter. With the win Pottsboro improves to 4-1.
KTEN.com
Frisco vs Sherman (UIL Football)
SHERMAN, Okla. (KTEN) - The Bearcats struggled at home against Frisco 52-9 the final score. Sherman moves to 2-3 overall and heads to Heritage next week.
Comments / 0