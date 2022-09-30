ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor

(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister

(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Micron to Invest up to $100 Billion in Semiconductor Factory in New York

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Micron Technology said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing. The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan PM Kishida: Japan, US to Hold Joint Exercises

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the nation and the United States will hold joint exercises. The premier made the comment after he met Admiral John Aquilino, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, earlier in the day. Kishida also said he will...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pegasus Spyware Attacks in Mexico Continued Under Lopez Obrador -Report

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Phones of at least three human rights investigators in Mexico were infected with Pegasus during the term of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador despite his goverment's assertions that it would stop using the controversial spyware, a report on Sunday found. Lopez Obrador, who took office in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

UK Adds One Designation Under Russian Sanction Regime

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday it had imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on Sergei Yeliseyev as part of its broader sanctions against Russia. The government said Yeliseyev was deputy prime minister of Kaliningrad and was involved in "destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine".
EUROPE
Footwear News

Job Openings Fall by 1.1 Million in August as Hot Market Sees Signs of Cooling

The number of job openings was 10.1 million on the last business day of August, a decrease of 1.1 million from 11.2 million in July. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure, which is below the 11.1 million FactSet estimate, is the first time since late last year that openings have come in below 11 million and suggests the job market is still strong but is slowing as interest rates rise. With an August unemployment rate of 3.7%, or 6 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Keeps Losing Antitrust Court Battles but Few Expect Pullback

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has been hit with four painful losses at antitrust trials recently but legal experts do not expect the Biden administration's regulators to slow efforts to make American business more competitive. In fact, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have vowed to press...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Russia Fines TikTok for 'LGBT Propaganda', Twitch Over Ukraine Content

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete content that violates Russian laws on 'LGBT propaganda' and streaming service Twitch for hosting a video interview with a Ukrainian political figure that Moscow said contained 'fake' information. Neither company immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment. Interfax...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
US News and World Report

Brazil Polling Firms Among Big Losers in First-Round Election

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The first round of Brazil's presidential election has come and gone with no final victor, but some big losers have emerged: opinion pollsters. Surveys in Brazil had leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva up anywhere from 7 to 17 percentage points over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in the weeks leading up to the election, with some suggesting he could reach the 50% threshold in Sunday's vote needed to avoid a runoff on Oct. 30.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

General Motors Third-Quarter U.S. Auto Sales Jump 24%

(Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a rise in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Monday, as pent-up consumer demand from the pandemic boosted sales volume. The U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales rose 24% to 555,580 vehicles, compared with a year earlier. GM said it plans to increase calendar-year production of...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Semiconductor Shares Jump After EU Introduces Single Charging Port

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in European semiconductor manufacturers rose on Tuesday after the European Parliament approved rules to introduce a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras to be in use across the bloc by 2024. Shares in ASM International, Infineon, STMicroelectronics and BESI rose between 4.7% and...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Britain to Extend Deployment of Air Defence System in Poland - Minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Britain will extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland, the UK's defence minister said during a visit to the southern Polish city of Zamosc on Tuesday. "I am pleased to announce that we will extend the current posting of our medium air defence... for...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Philippine Central Bank Says Ready to Manage Market Disruption as Peso Slumps

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Tuesday it was taking steps to manage any disruption in the financial market, and urged participants not to take advantage of a peso currency hovering at record lows against the dollar. The peso closed at a record 59 to the greenback...
WORLD
The Independent

Suella Braverman says her ‘aspiration’ is to cut immigration to tens of thousands

Home SecretarySuella Braverman has said her "ultimate aspiration" is to reduce net migration to the UK to the tens of thousands.The figure echoes a target set by David Cameron’s government, but ultimately never met, to bring numbers below 100,000. During a fringe meeting at the Conservative party conference, Ms Braverman said she wanted to "substantially reduce" the number of migrants coming to the UK.She said she was not “going to commit to a number" but added that her “ultimate aspiration" was to bring it down to the tens of thousands.Ms Braverman also suggested she wanted to cut...
IMMIGRATION

