Syracuse Football Moves Up In Coaches Poll
Syracuse football entered the coaches poll last week at 25th in its first ranking since early in the 2019 season. After a 59-0 blowout of Wagner, along with losses from other teams in last week's poll, the Orange has moved up. Syracuse is now 21st in the coaches poll and will remain ranked ...
Syracuse Basketball: Projected starting rotation 2.0 for the 2022-23 season
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
NC34 Game of the Week: Union-Endicott lights up the scoreboard in home opener
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott beat Corning 53-28.
Class A football roundup: F-M uses ground game to run over Corcoran, 48-26
Syracuse, N.Y. -- George LaCombe ran for three scores and Thomas Conley added two more to spark a powerful running game that paced Fayetteville-Manlius over Corcoran 48-26 on Friday. The win kept the Hornets perfect at 5-0 while Corcoran dropped to 3-2.
LeQuint Allen Has Longest Syracuse Run in Over 70 Years
Syracuse freshman running back came into the game in the third quarter of the Orange's blowout win over Wagner on Saturday. On his second series, Syracuse was pinned back at its own four yard line after a Seahawks punt. Allen took the carry and raced 90 yards to the Wagner six before he was chased ...
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
wxhc.com
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced
FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara’s relatives lose house in Hurricane Ian; GoFundMe started to help family
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Wednesday, Gerry McNamara sat glued to his television, watching as Hurricane Ian approached the coast of Florida and careened toward his uncle’s home in Fort Myers. By Friday, McNamara had learned that his family — both his uncle Norbert DeMars and his cousins, Patrick...
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Wagner live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Wagner Seahawks watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
cnycentral.com
John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9. He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts […]
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
newyorkupstate.com
John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Man arrested after officers find loaded handgun outside Syracuse night club, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested outside a Syracuse night club after officers found he had a loaded handgun, police said. The gun had one round in the chamber and 22 rounds in the magazine, police said. Lashawn J. Dixon, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested Sept. 17...
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
