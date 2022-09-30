ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Moves Up In Coaches Poll

Syracuse football entered the coaches poll last week at 25th in its first ranking since early in the 2019 season. After a 59-0 blowout of Wagner, along with losses from other teams in last week's poll, the Orange has moved up. Syracuse is now 21st in the coaches poll and will remain ranked ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

LeQuint Allen Has Longest Syracuse Run in Over 70 Years

Syracuse freshman running back came into the game in the third quarter of the Orange's blowout win over Wagner on Saturday. On his second series, Syracuse was pinned back at its own four yard line after a Seahawks punt. Allen took the carry and raced 90 yards to the Wagner six before he was chased ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9. He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

