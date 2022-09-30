Read full article on original website
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
Jennifer Coolidge Refused to Leave the Emmys Stage as They Played Her Off—She Started a Dance Party Instead
There were a number of iconic moments at the 74th Emmy Awards, but perhaps one of the best was when Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus. The category was stacked with...
David Letterman Revisits Howard Stern Feud on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “Arm’s Length Might Be the Way To Go”
Jimmy Kimmel has only been in Brooklyn for two days and he’s already stirring up old trouble! Former late-night host David Letterman stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (Sept. 27) to discuss his rocky friendship with Howard Stern. Letterman recalled knowing Stern for “a very, very long time”...
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit
Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Actor Lands New Role on Huge NBC Show
A familiar face from Yellowstone is making their way to a new NBC show. Martin Sensmeier is joining season two of La Brea. Sensmeier, who portrays Martin in Yellowstone, will join the cast of La Brea as Taamet. The drama show revolves around: “When a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, hundreds of people, vehicles and buildings (including the distinctive Petersen Automotive Museum) are pulled into its depths. The survivors find themselves trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive.”
Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on October 1?
Saturday Night Live season 48 kicks off with a host who starred in one of the biggest movies of the year.
ABC-TV Was the Place to Be on Friday Nights in the 1970s
If you grew up in the 1970s, Friday nights were heaven because of ABC-TV. It was the last day of school before the weekend, and maybe you should have done your homework immediately, instead of waiting until Sunday night (which had its own brand of television fun).
Check Out the New ‘SNL’ Players’ Comedic Chops Before Season 48 (VIDEO)
Even before Saturday Night Live’s 47th season ended, fans of the NBC sketch comedy show learned it would be the curtain call for repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. And over the hiatus, repertory players Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd announced their SNL exits, as did featured player Aristotle Athari. The departure of eight cast members represents a major shake-up for the show, but creator Lorne Michaels doesn’t seem worried—especially with the new talent coming in.
Hey, Reno 911! returns to Comedy Central this month
Reno 911! is back. Again. After more than a decade off cable, relegated to the shifting interests, names, and runtimes of Quibi, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel, Lieutenant Dangle is bringing those getaway sticks back to Comedy Central. Per a network press release, the series returns on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 p.m.
