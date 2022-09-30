ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench 'out of respect'

Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Key talking points as Premier League returns with north London and Manchester derbies

The Premier League resumes this weekend with derbies in Manchester and north London and a number of other interesting fixtures.Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential talking points.Potential rustinessAfter the postponement of the September 10-12 round of fixtures, three more games the following week and a further pause for international football, it has been almost a month since some teams were last in action.It will be intriguing to see how quickly sides get back up to speed and whether the break has benefited them or broken their momentum.With an intense block of matches coming before the stoppage for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 3, Brighton 3 - Match Recap: Liverpool Battle It Out To Another Draw Against Brighton

Liverpool: Firmino 33’, 54’, Webster 64’ (OG) As expected, Kostas Tsimikas starts in place of Andy Robertson, who is still recovering. The front line starts with Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. The Reds haven’t played in the Premier League since their lackluster 0-0 draw to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Hopefully we’ll see a different result here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham.A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.Partey got the ball rolling with his first Arsenal goal from outside the box in his 65th match for the Gunners before Kane levelled from the spot to take his tally in this fixture to 14 in 18 appearances.Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alan Shearer states Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah 'need to take responsibility' for Liverpool's 'lethargic and tired' displays... with Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending also criticised following draw with Brighton

Alan Shearer has called on Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and a number of Liverpool players 'to take responsibility' for their poor run of form in recent weeks. The Reds have had a rocky start to the season and that continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday, after Leandro Trossard scored a late equaliser for the Seagulls.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

The second major Premier League derby of the weekend will take place today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester City welcome Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium.Following Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Manchester clubs clash as City look to keep pace in the title race.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s team enter this tie in second place in the table, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, United come into this derby in sixth spot in the league, having turned around their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best

Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival. Here are my ratings; Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution. White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him. Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold. Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards. Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain. Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance. Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z. Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though. Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal. Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration. Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header. Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED. Peter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Lisandro Martinez vs Erling Haaland Manchester Derby Matchup

Manchester United face Manchester City in the Manchester Derby tomorrow at the Etihad Stadium. One matchup will have many eyes on it during the game. Lisandro Martinez will be going up against the best striker in the Premier League at the moment, Erling Haaland. However, Martinez and Haaland have faced...
PREMIER LEAGUE

