Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’
Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
Is Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time...
Key talking points as Premier League returns with north London and Manchester derbies
The Premier League resumes this weekend with derbies in Manchester and north London and a number of other interesting fixtures.Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential talking points.Potential rustinessAfter the postponement of the September 10-12 round of fixtures, three more games the following week and a further pause for international football, it has been almost a month since some teams were last in action.It will be intriguing to see how quickly sides get back up to speed and whether the break has benefited them or broken their momentum.With an intense block of matches coming before the stoppage for...
Arsenal soaring and Liverpool struggling in EPL
It’s looking increasingly like Arsenal is the real deal in the English Premier League. It’s also looking like Liverpool hasn’t got what it takes to mount another title challenge. Arsenal made it seven wins from eight games to open the season by beating Tottenham 3-1 in the...
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3 - Match Recap: Liverpool Battle It Out To Another Draw Against Brighton
Liverpool: Firmino 33’, 54’, Webster 64’ (OG) As expected, Kostas Tsimikas starts in place of Andy Robertson, who is still recovering. The front line starts with Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. The Reds haven’t played in the Premier League since their lackluster 0-0 draw to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Hopefully we’ll see a different result here.
Leaders Arsenal win derby as Liverpool and Brighton share six-goal thriller
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League table with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham.A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.Partey got the ball rolling with his first Arsenal goal from outside the box in his 65th match for the Gunners before Kane levelled from the spot to take his tally in this fixture to 14 in 18 appearances.Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners...
MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
Erik ten Hag wins September's Premier League Manager of the Month award
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September.
10-man Leeds grabs point against Villa in EPL
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds grabbed a point with a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday after Luis Sinisterra’s moment of foolishness left Jesse Marsch’s team with 10 men against Aston Villa. The home side held out at Elland Road but it was with little...
Alan Shearer states Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah 'need to take responsibility' for Liverpool's 'lethargic and tired' displays... with Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending also criticised following draw with Brighton
Alan Shearer has called on Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and a number of Liverpool players 'to take responsibility' for their poor run of form in recent weeks. The Reds have had a rocky start to the season and that continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday, after Leandro Trossard scored a late equaliser for the Seagulls.
Liverpool's Next Five Fixtures: Season Starter Or Season Ender?
The next 5 fixtures for Liverpool could make or break their season after yet more dropped points against Brighton yesterday.
Man City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
The second major Premier League derby of the weekend will take place today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester City welcome Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium.Following Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Manchester clubs clash as City look to keep pace in the title race.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s team enter this tie in second place in the table, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, United come into this derby in sixth spot in the league, having turned around their...
Aggressive Arsenal’s win over Tottenham marked the day Man City discovered their closes Premier League title rivals
ARSENAL announced themselves as a legitimate threat to Manchester City's Premier League crown after mercilessly slaying rivals Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates. Heading into the North London Derby, you'd have to go back 16 league matches to find the last time a visiting team left with three points. It was...
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says he did not play Cristiano Ronaldo in derby 'out of respect'
Erik ten Hag says he did not bring Cristiano Ronaldo off the bench during Manchester United's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City "out of respect". But former Man Utd captain Roy Keane has criticised the club's handling of the Portuguese superstar, declaring that United are displaying "disrespect" to the striker. The...
Erling Haaland Completes Hat-Trick Of Hat-Tricks As City Thrash United In Manchester Derby
Haaland will end the season with 66 Premier League goals if he continues scoring at his current rate.
Manchester Derby Head To Head: City Now Just Six Wins And One Goal Behind United
City won the Premier League's 51st Manchester derby 6-3 but history still has United on top.
Arsenal Player Ratings v Tottenham – Partey back to his very best
Arsenal v Spurs Ratings by Peter Doherty That was a pulsating North London Derby with two completely contrasting styles. Arsenal were dominant with the exception of the fifteen minutes after the Spurs goal and thoroughly deserving of their victory. This performance was the perfect riposte to the pundits questioning the Gooners capacity to beat a top six rival. Here are my ratings; Ramsdale (8) Brilliant one handed save from Richarlison at a crucial juncture as Spurs are difficult to beat if the get their noses in front. Two commanding clearances from corners and some perceptive sweeping and excellent distribution. White (8) Looks increasingly at home in his new position and hardly gave Son a sniff of the ball. Shows more adventure going forward with each passing game and it’s hard to see how Tomiyasu is going to shift him. Saliba (8) The question mark over how he will deal with the atmosphere of a NLD and Kane, Richarlison and Son was swiftly dispelled. Such mature calmness for a young player. Had a beautiful dribble out of defence when Arsenal were under pressure and the sight of Kane giving up in a ball when Saliba overtakes him was glorious to behold. Gabriel (6) Lost composure after the penalty which was a poor decision on his part. Looked nervous and his first touch deserted him for a while afterwards. Zinchenko (7) Not as influential as other games and Richarlison gave him plenty to think about, which on occasion made him look uneasy. The period after the Spurs goal most danger came down his side and he was uncharacteristically uncertain. Partey (9) Absolute masterclass in midfield. Would have got a 10 only he departed early. Is the lynchpin for everything this team is trying to achieve. Outstanding in possession, timely in his intercepts, incisive in his passing and always available for the out ball. Add a beautifully crafted goal and it’s a hell of a performance. Xhaka (8) In tandem with Partey he dominated the midfield and outplayed Hjoberg and Bentancur. Continues to be a revelation in his freer role and his goal was technically perfect. Offered threat going forward and resistance in defence, although blotted his copybook with his decision to try and trap the ball prior to the penalty rather than find row Z. Odegaard (6) Didn’t exert his usual influence in proceedings and occasionally tried the killer pass when it wasn’t on, giving Spurs the opportunity to counter attack. Pressed with usual intensity though. Saka (8) Exactly what we have come to expect from the kid. Tormented the Spurs defence throughout and pulled the shape of their backline all over the place. As effective cutting in as going wide and his effort was directly responsible for the crucial second goal. Martinelli (8) Another class outing from the Brazilian. When compared to Richarlison’s contribution for the opposition it’s baffling how he’s not in the Brazilian squad. A cameo of him dribbling backwards and then through the whole Spurs midfield before starting an attack in the second half sums up his skill and determination. Royale was just fed up being skinned by him and got sent off for his frustration. Jesus (8) An opportunistic goal demonstrates why he is so important to this team as that has been lacking since Aubameyang downed tools. A constant menace and threat that unnerved the Spurs defenders but could have, and probably should have scored more, especially with the free header. Overall it was another great team performance and the panache and enterprise shown by the squad is a joy to behold. The optimism at the Emirates is well founded and North London is RED. Peter.
Liverpool v Brighton: Best Goals Against Opposition
Liverpool return to Premier League action today as they face Brighton at Anfield in a 3pm kick off. LFCTR take a look at the three best goals The Reds have score against their opponents.
Lisandro Martinez vs Erling Haaland Manchester Derby Matchup
Manchester United face Manchester City in the Manchester Derby tomorrow at the Etihad Stadium. One matchup will have many eyes on it during the game. Lisandro Martinez will be going up against the best striker in the Premier League at the moment, Erling Haaland. However, Martinez and Haaland have faced...
Manchester City vs Manchester United Confirmed Lineups And Team News
Manchester United make the short trip to face Manchester City today and you can find the confirmed lineups here.
