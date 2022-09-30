ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

World shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares dropped in Europe and Asia on Monday while oil prices surged more than $3 a barrel amid dire warnings over energy shortages in Europe if Russia cuts off gas supplies. Germany’s DAX fell 1% to 11,998.26 while the CAC 40 in Paris shed...
Better income assistance programs are needed to help people with rising cost of living

At the onset of the pandemic, the Canadian federal government cobbled together a series of programs to help vulnerable populations who needed support. These measures included boosts to Canada Child Benefit payments, the goods and services (GST) tax credit and the Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors. This choice of programs is telling in two important respects. First, they all came in the form of income-tested monthly benefits paid through the tax system. Secondly, the programs were mostly directed at families with children and seniors, with the exception of the GST credit that provides tax-free payments to individuals...
