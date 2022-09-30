Read full article on original website
Related
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
World Screen News
Charithra Chandran Boards Song of the Sun God Adaptation
Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) has joined Synchronicity Films and Photoplay Films’ Song of the Sun God adaptation and will star in the lead role and serve as associate producer. Based on Shankari Chandran’s best-selling debut novel, the emotional thriller explores the loves, lies and misdemeanors spanning three generations...
Digital Trends
Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure
Vesper does a lot with a little. Despite being made on an obviously lower budget than most other modern sci-fi movies, the new film from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper takes place in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world that feels more well-realized, vivid, and imaginative than any of Hollywood’s current cinematic universes do. While its premise doesn’t do much to sell Vesper as a unique entry into the dystopian sci-fi genre, either, it doesn’t take long for its fictional alternate reality to emerge as a striking new vision of the future.
Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors
In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation
Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of...
Collider
Why 'Love & Mercy' and 'I’m Not There' Set the Bar for Music Biopics
It's tough to find a genre that gets lambasted more than the biopic. Every announcement of a new movie chronicling the life of a public figure is accompanied by eye rolls and emphatic sighs. But while the repeatedly negative reactions get tiring, it has grown increasingly tough to defend the genre. Not only do so many of them walk the same clearly outlined path, but they get released so frequently and on such a large scale that the formula feels that much more destructive. And out of all the different subgenres, the music biopic is by far the most transgressive. The blueprints are so clearly drawn that studios keep following them even after parodies have made a complete mockery of the formula. It’s a genre that feels so rinse-and-repeat that the uniqueness of every artist sought to be celebrated completely evaporates. When each movie is the same puzzle with just a few pieces replaced, it not only fails to represent why the artist was great, but just simply becomes boring to watch.
Watch: Atlanta students featured in documentary on Obama portraits
Smithsonian Channel documentary showcases interviews with students from Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
CBS News
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the "re." "We're reinventing, we're refreshed, we're renewed, we're revamped," member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. "Now don't get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel."
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
nftplazas.com
CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Evgeni Silman
Welcome to CryptoArt Sundays! This week we catch up with the incredibly talented NFT artist Evgeni Silman. I found Evgeni’s art while doing one of my favorite things – scrolling through MakersPlace on the hunt for cool artists!. Evgeni is a a software developer with a passion for...
‘Van Gogh in America’ opens at Detroit Institute of Arts on Sunday
The exhibition celebrates 100 years since the DIA became the first U.S. museum to acquire one of the iconic artist’s paintings
2022 New York Film Festival: Cancel culture, class wars, and existential dread
The 60th New York Film Festival opened Friday night, with the North American premiere of "White Noise," Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don Delillo's 1985 darkly-humorous novel of a consumerist society confronting an environmental disaster. This year's edition, showcasing 120 films from 40 countries, features premieres starring Cate Blanchett, Woody Harrelson,...
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
'Rick Steves' Art of Europe' coming to PBS
Rick Steves joined KMOX to tell all about a new show he has coming to PBS: “Rick Steves’ Art of Europe.” In the new show, he’ll focus more on art, which has been featured in some of his past shows, but hasn’t always been at the forefront.
‘The Kings of the World,’ ‘Stuntwomen’ Triumph at Zurich Film Festival
Laura Mora’s “The Kings of the World” was named Best Film at the Zurich Film Festival Saturday. The jury, led by Asghar Farhadi and featuring Clio Barnard, Daniel Dreifuss, Petra Volpe and Piodor Gustafsson, was taken with the coming-of-age drama about young friends living on the streets of Medellín, one that has triumphed at San Sebastian as well. Film Factory Entertainment handles sales. “I am so happy the jury voted for it. I am convinced this film will stand the test of time,” artistic director Christian Jungen told Variety. “It shows that film can be an art form, but it also provides...
itechpost.com
How to Make a Music Video with Ease
If you are a band member or administrator who has little experience but wants to promote your band, making a music video and uploading it to Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube is a good way. A music video or an MV should contain the background music, footage, plots, etc. However, many people do not know how to create a music video. Therefore, this post will show you how to prepare for a music video and make a music video on computers and iPhone.
There’s no such thing as compassionate TV about a serial killer. But in one episode, Dahmer comes close
There’s probably no such thing as compassionate television about a serial killer. It’s impossible to honour victims without re-traumatising their families. And maybe you can’t explore a murderer’s damaged psyche – the rough personal history that preceded their terrible crimes – without evoking pity.Right now, the most watched show on Netflix is Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Viewers have spent as many hours in front of the macabre Ryan Murphy miniseries as they have Netflix’s next seven most popular programmes combined. Across the world, true crime had never been this popular – or chilling. The 10-parter opens with...
Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same
Since the early days of Hollywood, Latin American composers have created theme songs and soundtracks for some of the most classic movies and TV shows. A century ago, Maria Grever was a maverick in the male-dominated film world. She had studied with French composer Claude Debussy before returning to her native Mexico where she wrote boleros that were wildly popular throughout Latin America. Then, Grever composed songs for movies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
Comments / 0