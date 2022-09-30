It's tough to find a genre that gets lambasted more than the biopic. Every announcement of a new movie chronicling the life of a public figure is accompanied by eye rolls and emphatic sighs. But while the repeatedly negative reactions get tiring, it has grown increasingly tough to defend the genre. Not only do so many of them walk the same clearly outlined path, but they get released so frequently and on such a large scale that the formula feels that much more destructive. And out of all the different subgenres, the music biopic is by far the most transgressive. The blueprints are so clearly drawn that studios keep following them even after parodies have made a complete mockery of the formula. It’s a genre that feels so rinse-and-repeat that the uniqueness of every artist sought to be celebrated completely evaporates. When each movie is the same puzzle with just a few pieces replaced, it not only fails to represent why the artist was great, but just simply becomes boring to watch.

