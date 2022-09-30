Read full article on original website
Food Truck Explosion Under Investigation; Was Parked At Pumpkinfest (Video From Scene Included)
The City of Cortland Fire Department, along with the City of Cortland Police Department are on the scene of an apparent explosion from a food truck. They responded to the scene around 8 this morning to find the Deli Bros Food Truck roof had been blown off. In a press...
For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant
After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Fulton
He may be the boss—but to dentist Benjamin Fruce, he’s still dad. “It depends on what context,” Ben laughed. “Sometimes he’s ‘dad’ and sometimes he’s Dr. Fruce.”. The younger Fruce recently joined Advanced Dental Arts in Fulton as a full-time dentist. His...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese
Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort discusses latest developments at Beech-Nut site
The Exit 29 site in Canajoharie, the home of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory, is being primed for redevelopment by Montgomery County. Recently, the county released a request-for-proposals for the demolition of 22 vacant buildings and loading dock canopies, following other demolitions and remediation work at the industrial site.
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
Camillus woman accused of abuse was conditionally OKed by school board to work at West Genesee
Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her son was approved by the West Genesee Board of Education to work for the school district in 2021. The woman, however, never ended up working in any schools in the district, West Genesee Central School District Superintendant David Bills said this week.
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales
On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County
A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
