Hamilton, NY

oswegocountybusiness.com

For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant

After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
PULASKI, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Fulton

He may be the boss—but to dentist Benjamin Fruce, he’s still dad. “It depends on what context,” Ben laughed. “Sometimes he’s ‘dad’ and sometimes he’s Dr. Fruce.”. The younger Fruce recently joined Advanced Dental Arts in Fulton as a full-time dentist. His...
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Tomorrow, it’s all about the Cheese

Tomorrow, Main Street in Little Falls will be filled with tents, food, beverages, and thousands of people trying to get their fix of some of the best cheese in New York. The 7th annual Little Falls Cheese Festival kicks off at 10 am and runs until 5 pm, and this year, they want to honor the animals that make cheese possible.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales

On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire

HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County

A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

