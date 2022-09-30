Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman named Saudi Arabia’s prime minister
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named the prime minister of Saudi Arabia by a royal decree. King Salman bin Abdulaziz also named two other sons — Prince Khalid and Prince Abdulaziz — as defence minister and energy minister respectively.With the announcement, the King made an exception to Saudi law, formally ceding the dual title of king and prime minister that he held. However, the royal decree, published by the Saudi Press Agency, added that King Salman, 86, will continue to chair some cabinet meetings.The 37-year-old crown prince has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. But...
Critics fear Saudi prince seeks legal cover with PM title
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister, announced this week, could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom where he already wields enormous power. Little is expected to change inside the kingdom as a result of his new title, said Umar Karim, an expert on Saudi politics at the University of Birmingham.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
RELATED PEOPLE
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
The US’s ‘immigration crisis’ is admitting too few immigrants, not too many
Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s cruel scheme to lure and transport vulnerable asylum seekers from the south to Massachusetts marks a new low in the immigration culture wars. The refugee crisis in our hemisphere demands bold and humane solutions, but the policy debate is frozen by the politics of fear and racism. Republicans grandstand about the issue for political advantage, while many Democrats would prefer to change the subject.
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews
Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
Europe’s deglobalization and surging nationalism have echoes of the 1930s. Now it's heading into a major energy crisis.
Countries are turning away from globalization, as populism has a moment in the sun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive-Turkey sells battle-tested drones to UAE as regional rivals mend ties - sources
ANKARA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkish defence firm Baykar has delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month and could sell more, two Turkish sources said, as a diplomatic detente between the former regional rivals expands into military contracts.
KEYT
Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt. The money was withheld from Cairo because of concerns over human rights abuses. The Associated Press obtained a State Department memo detailing the decision to reprogram the money allotted for Egypt for the Pacific Islands. President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to spend $810 million — including $130 million for climate resilience programming — to assist the Pacific Islands as he met with more than a dozen leaders from the region.
Israeli leader welcomes US plan for sea border with Lebanon
Israel's prime minister has welcomed a U.S. proposal for setting the maritime border with Lebanon, saying the American plan for resolving a long-running dispute between the neighboring countries would lift Israel's economy and boost regional security
Israel risks crossing Hezbollah ‘red line’ as it prepares to connect to disputed gas field
The Karish maritime reservoir, part of which is claimed by Lebanon, is estimated to hold 2-3tn cubic feet of natural gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Setback For Putin, Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Forces Liberated 2 Settlements In Kherson Region Where Russia Conducted Referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday announced that his forces had successfully liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. What Happened: In his late-night address on Sunday, Zelenskyy mentioned the two settlements and thanked the specific units of Ukrainian forces who “liberated” the regions....
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals
NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
Israel Must Reject a Terrible Natural Gas Deal With Hezbollah | Opinion
The recipe for compromise is simple: Israel accepts all Lebanon's territorial claims and redraws its borders.
Nicholas Goldberg: Jan. 6? Climate change? War in Europe? The voters have other things on their minds
The biggest crises and challenges facing America and the world are not the ones that will draw voters to the polls in November.
Khashoggi’s former editor says anniversary of death ‘particularly painful’ this year
The Washington Post journalist who was Jamal Khashoggi’s editor when he was killed four years ago Sunday said this year’s anniversary was “particularly painful” given recent developments, such as President Biden paying a visit to the crown price suspected of ordering Khoshoggi’s murder. “I live...
marinelink.com
Israel Upbeat on Draft Lebanese Demarcation Deal, Sees Gas Profit Sharing
Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect. Hoping to defuse one source of conflict between the hostile countries and prod them toward accommodation, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein last...
Planet Labs Declares War on Global Warming
Planet the company's plans sound good for Planet Earth -- but how will they help Planet's profits?
White House meets oil industry over Hurricane Ian price-gouging concerns
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Top White House officials met on Friday with oil executives to discuss Hurricane Ian and low gasoline inventories as President Joe Biden warned the industry not to price-gouge consumers, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Comments / 0