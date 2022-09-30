ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Independent

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman named Saudi Arabia’s prime minister

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named the prime minister of Saudi Arabia by a royal decree. King Salman bin Abdulaziz also named two other sons — Prince Khalid and Prince Abdulaziz — as defence minister and energy minister respectively.With the announcement, the King made an exception to Saudi law, formally ceding the dual title of king and prime minister that he held. However, the royal decree, published by the Saudi Press Agency, added that King Salman, 86, will continue to chair some cabinet meetings.The 37-year-old crown prince has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. But...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Critics fear Saudi prince seeks legal cover with PM title

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new title of prime minister, announced this week, could prove more significant abroad than inside the kingdom where he already wields enormous power. Little is expected to change inside the kingdom as a result of his new title, said Umar Karim, an expert on Saudi politics at the University of Birmingham. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The US’s ‘immigration crisis’ is admitting too few immigrants, not too many

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s cruel scheme to lure and transport vulnerable asylum seekers from the south to Massachusetts marks a new low in the immigration culture wars. The refugee crisis in our hemisphere demands bold and humane solutions, but the policy debate is frozen by the politics of fear and racism. Republicans grandstand about the issue for political advantage, while many Democrats would prefer to change the subject.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews

Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt. The money was withheld from Cairo because of concerns over human rights abuses. The Associated Press obtained a State Department memo detailing the decision to reprogram the money allotted for Egypt for the Pacific Islands. President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to spend $810 million — including $130 million for climate resilience programming — to assist the Pacific Islands as he met with more than a dozen leaders from the region.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

In Setback For Putin, Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Forces Liberated 2 Settlements In Kherson Region Where Russia Conducted Referendums

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday announced that his forces had successfully liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. What Happened: In his late-night address on Sunday, Zelenskyy mentioned the two settlements and thanked the specific units of Ukrainian forces who “liberated” the regions....
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marinelink.com

Israel Upbeat on Draft Lebanese Demarcation Deal, Sees Gas Profit Sharing

Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect. Hoping to defuse one source of conflict between the hostile countries and prod them toward accommodation, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

