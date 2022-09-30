ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithonian

The Art of Wearing Works of Art

For collectors and shoppers who dare wear works of art, the lines between clothing and accessories and alluring paintings and sculptures are blurred. The human form becomes a canvas that individuals can adorn in wearable crafts and designs. From bright-colored baby blankets to jewelry made from recycled newspaper, this year’s...
The Guardian

The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture

The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
The Atlantic

We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium

Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
Pitchfork

Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”

FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Evergreen

Caroline Shaw has demonstrated time and again that her Pulitzer Prize-winning Partita for 8 Voices was no fluke. In the nine years since the achievement, Shaw has continued to prove her compositional prowess, creating imaginative works for solo instruments, orchestra, percussion, and various chamber arrangements. In 2019, the New York-based composer teamed up with the Attacca Quartet for their first collaborative record, the wild and wide-reaching Orange. Their second project together, Evergreen, expands this partnership by exploring the relationship that contemporary classical music has with language, narrative, and nature.
hypebeast.com

Andra Ursuţa Creates Haunting Artwork That Comment on Mortality, Loss and Grief

Catch ‘Joy Revision’ at David Zwirner London. David Zwirner unveiled a new solo exhibition by Andra Ursuţa that will surely raise the Halloween vibes a notch. Well-known for wildly inventive artwork that teeters between horror films and science fiction, the Romanian-born, New York-based artist is showcasing her latest series of photograms and lead-crystal sculptures.
Jennifer Bonn

Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art

"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Pitchfork

Functional Designs

Deepchord’s Rod Modell is a singular presence in a genre that makes a virtue of anonymity. Starting with Basic Channel in the 1990s, dub-techno artists have often attempted to remove themselves from their work, recording under cryptic aliases and fueling speculation about their identities. Modell, meanwhile, poses in photos with a tobacco pipe and isn’t afraid to present himself as an individual with a fierce vision, positioning his music as an alternative to the “Berghain sound” of techno that he finds spiritually damaging. Appropriately, his music reflects a more human presence than most dub techno: Taking place in a dense cityscape instead of an endless void, it’s more interested in everyday life than cosmic awe. His music is pristinely sound-designed instead of lo-fi, urban instead of elemental, crafted by hand instead of shaped by water and wind.
architecturaldigest.com

London Design Festival 2022: 18 Design Moments We Loved

The 20th edition of London Design Festival, which wrapped earlier this week, captivated locals and visitors with a robust slate of programming across the city. Days spent wandering through designated design districts revealed a number of enticing exhibitions and product debuts. And despite some events being postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, including the much-anticipated debut of Henry Holland Studio’s new lighting collection presented at Studio Ashby’s The Blewcoat School (take a peek here), the event was a smash. Below, see the standout design moments that you may have missed.
SFGate

Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation

Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of...
Hypebae

EXCLUSIVE: Jade Cropper Debuts SS23 Campaign Film With Circulose

Rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, who showcased her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week in partnership with Circulose, has teamed up with Hypebae to debut her latest campaign film. The video spotlights some of the key looks from the range, which is made with Circulose — a material from...
Essence

Solange Knowles Left The Audience In Awe At Her NYC Ballet Debut

"It’s not that Knowles is the first or second black woman capable of composing a ballet for the NYCB, but she does feel perfect for it." On Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
World Screen News

Charithra Chandran Boards Song of the Sun God Adaptation

Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) has joined Synchronicity Films and Photoplay Films’ Song of the Sun God adaptation and will star in the lead role and serve as associate producer. Based on Shankari Chandran’s best-selling debut novel, the emotional thriller explores the loves, lies and misdemeanors spanning three generations...
thehypemagazine.com

Mushvenom Releases Futuristic Music Video for Single ‘Space Muship’

Today, talented South Korean rapper and lyricist, Mushvenom, dropped the highly anticipated music video for his title track “SPACE MUSHIP”, which is also the album’s title, is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The full-length project is full of high-energy anthems and showcases a unique futuristic style unlike any other, that exudes energy and passion with high-octane drops and verses for a never ending party.
