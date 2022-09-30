Read full article on original website
Related
Smithonian
The Art of Wearing Works of Art
For collectors and shoppers who dare wear works of art, the lines between clothing and accessories and alluring paintings and sculptures are blurred. The human form becomes a canvas that individuals can adorn in wearable crafts and designs. From bright-colored baby blankets to jewelry made from recycled newspaper, this year’s...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium
Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
Watch: Atlanta students featured in documentary on Obama portraits
Smithsonian Channel documentary showcases interviews with students from Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
British artists recreate ‘A Great Day in Harlem’ photo for Black History Month
Established and up and coming black artists are to be photographed together, marking the 40th anniversary of the start of the British black arts movement, as part of a series of events for Black History Month in October. The Black Cultural Archives, based in south London, will be commemorating the...
Evergreen
Caroline Shaw has demonstrated time and again that her Pulitzer Prize-winning Partita for 8 Voices was no fluke. In the nine years since the achievement, Shaw has continued to prove her compositional prowess, creating imaginative works for solo instruments, orchestra, percussion, and various chamber arrangements. In 2019, the New York-based composer teamed up with the Attacca Quartet for their first collaborative record, the wild and wide-reaching Orange. Their second project together, Evergreen, expands this partnership by exploring the relationship that contemporary classical music has with language, narrative, and nature.
hypebeast.com
Andra Ursuţa Creates Haunting Artwork That Comment on Mortality, Loss and Grief
Catch ‘Joy Revision’ at David Zwirner London. David Zwirner unveiled a new solo exhibition by Andra Ursuţa that will surely raise the Halloween vibes a notch. Well-known for wildly inventive artwork that teeters between horror films and science fiction, the Romanian-born, New York-based artist is showcasing her latest series of photograms and lead-crystal sculptures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Mexico investigates art collector who burned Frida Kahlo drawing to sell NFTs
Mexico's national cultural authority has opened an investigation into an art collector who burned an allegedly authentic Frida Kahlo drawing at his Miami home to sell NFTs of the work.
Functional Designs
Deepchord’s Rod Modell is a singular presence in a genre that makes a virtue of anonymity. Starting with Basic Channel in the 1990s, dub-techno artists have often attempted to remove themselves from their work, recording under cryptic aliases and fueling speculation about their identities. Modell, meanwhile, poses in photos with a tobacco pipe and isn’t afraid to present himself as an individual with a fierce vision, positioning his music as an alternative to the “Berghain sound” of techno that he finds spiritually damaging. Appropriately, his music reflects a more human presence than most dub techno: Taking place in a dense cityscape instead of an endless void, it’s more interested in everyday life than cosmic awe. His music is pristinely sound-designed instead of lo-fi, urban instead of elemental, crafted by hand instead of shaped by water and wind.
architecturaldigest.com
London Design Festival 2022: 18 Design Moments We Loved
The 20th edition of London Design Festival, which wrapped earlier this week, captivated locals and visitors with a robust slate of programming across the city. Days spent wandering through designated design districts revealed a number of enticing exhibitions and product debuts. And despite some events being postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, including the much-anticipated debut of Henry Holland Studio’s new lighting collection presented at Studio Ashby’s The Blewcoat School (take a peek here), the event was a smash. Below, see the standout design moments that you may have missed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Queer Superhero Project at Cartoon Forum Promotes Diversity in Animation
Hotly anticipated LGBT-inclusive superhero animation project “My Superhero Husband” didn’t disappoint at this year’s Cartoon Forum, where the team delivered a pitch perfect pitch that drew enthusiasm from the large crowd gathered at the event. A witty, heartwarming superhero romcom in 2D about the troubles of...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Jade Cropper Debuts SS23 Campaign Film With Circulose
Rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, who showcased her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week in partnership with Circulose, has teamed up with Hypebae to debut her latest campaign film. The video spotlights some of the key looks from the range, which is made with Circulose — a material from...
Essence
Solange Knowles Left The Audience In Awe At Her NYC Ballet Debut
"It’s not that Knowles is the first or second black woman capable of composing a ballet for the NYCB, but she does feel perfect for it." On Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
Why a brush with Japanese calligraphy was exactly what my life needed | Jennifer Wong
I find myself daydreaming about writing next week’s word, and that first contact the brush has with the paper
World Screen News
Charithra Chandran Boards Song of the Sun God Adaptation
Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) has joined Synchronicity Films and Photoplay Films’ Song of the Sun God adaptation and will star in the lead role and serve as associate producer. Based on Shankari Chandran’s best-selling debut novel, the emotional thriller explores the loves, lies and misdemeanors spanning three generations...
A New Documentary Series Illuminates the History and Evolution of Queer Horror
Queer actors and creators talk in a documentary series about LGBTQ representation in horror
thehypemagazine.com
Mushvenom Releases Futuristic Music Video for Single ‘Space Muship’
Today, talented South Korean rapper and lyricist, Mushvenom, dropped the highly anticipated music video for his title track “SPACE MUSHIP”, which is also the album’s title, is now available on all digital streaming platforms. The full-length project is full of high-energy anthems and showcases a unique futuristic style unlike any other, that exudes energy and passion with high-octane drops and verses for a never ending party.
SheKnows
Carey Mulligan & Her Husband Finally Made Roots in the US With a $6.5 Million 1920s Estate
Carrie Mulligan and her musician husband Marcus Mumford have found a Hollywood Hills home that is perfect for their artistic lifestyle. It’s the first time they are setting down roots in the US as a couple, so the $6.5 million 1928 estate in the heart of Los Angeles was the ideal pick for them.
Comments / 0