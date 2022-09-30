Read full article on original website
Related
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
msn.com
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
TVOvermind
Five Best Religion-Based Movies
Religious movies have been around for a while since religion predates cinema by a very big stretch. But religion in the movies has almost always been a touchy subject since trying to represent one group or another since there’s such a huge margin for error that can lead to one offense or another. What’s interesting about any movie that deals with religion in any way is that it often shines a light on the subject and even makes people think about their beliefs in very profound ways. Those who are rock solid in their beliefs often tend to make light of such movies or offer their own opinions using their own experience to view such movies. There’s nothing wrong with these stories, though some might feel the need to correct them from time to time since Hollywood does put their own spin on a lot of different tenets of religion, much to the enjoyment of some and the consternation of others.
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins Launches New Book – “Real Talk: What Other Experts Won’t Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle, 2e”
The first edition of Real Talk was the winner of a 2020 Best Indie Book Award, and Real Talk, 2e, builds on that success, providing more no-nonsense, practical, ready-to-use public speaking advice and proven presentation strategies for the busy professional. Chandler, Arizona – Sep 30, 2022 – Noted author and...
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ), a Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar for Best Actor in “The Godfather,” has died at the age of 75, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Instead of accepting the award, Littlefeather spoke about the mistreatment of Native Americans, a shift […]
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Universities need to revisit their founding stories
Universities pride themselves on their founding stories. These stories, however, tend to privilege dominant institutional narratives and reproduce settler memories — and erase institutional participation in the dispossession of Indigenous Peoples from their lands. In our preliminary research on Indigenous presence at Western University with Sally Kewayosh, a filmmaker and instructor with the Faculty of Information and Media Studies, we find compelling reasons to retrace the history of universities and expose Indigenous Peoples’ ongoing contributions. Grappling with Western University’s origins, and the origins of all universities, means coming to a deeper understanding of how these origins are steeped in colonial and...
6 new books to read in October
A history of World War II from the African American perspective; an investigative deep dive into how new extremist movements are born from the Internet; and a micro-history of one of the oldest and most valuable types of personal identification. Here’s a selection of new books being published this month....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
Constance Wu's 'Making a Scene,' Celeste Ng's ‘Our Missing Hearts’: 5 must-read new books
"Fresh Off the Boat" actor Constance Wu tells her side in "Making a Scene," while Celeste Ng goes dark in dystopian novel "Our Missing Hearts."
wiareport.com
Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars
Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.
NYLON
Manifesting Your Best Life By Working With Spirit Guides
Activating your spiritual team to awaken your highest potential. A core principle of the manifestation ethos is pronoia, the belief that fate is conspiring in your favor. Manifesting, then, is an act of co-creation, aligning your will to an already-surging current. If you’re ready to accept that someone — indeed, many someones — are not only listening to your wishes, but are rooting for you with unconditional support, then why not get to know your team? How do you get in contact with the guides, ancestors, past lives, inner parts, angels, higher powers, and archetypes who are in your ring? Here’s how to forge a connection and ask for help — who may answer the call.
CoinDesk
Liberal Arts Colleges Show the 'Inherent Interdisciplinary' Nature of Web3
Professor Ricky Crano, formerly of Tufts University, is always amazed at how students' attention picks up when he brings up crypto. “Everyone was coming at it pretty fresh and curious, uncertain what to make of it at the end of the day,” he said. They were reading primers on everything from Bitcoin to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), in the last week of his "Science, Technology and Society" seminar.
‘A kind of nihilism’: author Stephanie LaCava on I Fear My Pain Interests You
On a stoop on West 10th Street, the New York author discusses Zoë Lund and other influences on her hit new book
Fiction: Who Took the Prize. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
BBC
Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum
Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
Scott Galloway argues why America is a nation 'adrift' in his new book
The decline of the middle class has made America “a horror movie … the call is coming from inside the house,” says NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway. However, Galloway argues “these are problems of our own making and we can unmake them.”
Comments / 0