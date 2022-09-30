Read full article on original website
Democrats helping Republicans to stop judge candidate accused of overdose
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They don’t agree on much, but Democrats agree with Republicans and Conservatives in Madison County about stopping a former prosecutor charged with a drug overdose from being elected to a judge position. The Democratic Committee of Madison County made what it calls “a highly unusual move” in endorsing the same candidate […]
In rare move, 3 political parties unite to try to stop CNY man who took fentanyl from becoming judge
Nelson, N.Y. — In a highly unusual move, three political parties - including the Democrats and Republicans - have now united to try to make sure a man on the ballot does not get elected judge in Madison County. They are urging people to not vote for Bradley Moses,...
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
Baldwinsville edges Liverpool in marching band national division showdown (121 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville marching band edged out a win in the national division of West Genesee’s showcase on Saturday night. The Bees compiled a score of 83.8, just ahead of Liverpool’s 82.45. The competition was held at East Syracuse Minoa because of field work at West Genesee’s home stadium. The Wildcats performed an exhibition, meaning they were not scored.
NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event
The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August. At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra...
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
Will Micron pick Clay for next semiconductor plant? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 45. Mostly sunny today; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests. “We made it pretty,” Gwenn Werner said. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place
Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Fulton
He may be the boss—but to dentist Benjamin Fruce, he’s still dad. “It depends on what context,” Ben laughed. “Sometimes he’s ‘dad’ and sometimes he’s Dr. Fruce.”. The younger Fruce recently joined Advanced Dental Arts in Fulton as a full-time dentist. His...
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Syracuse-Wagner drew smallest Dome crowd of the season, but N.C. State could bring a big number
Syracuse, N.Y. — The inside of the JMA Wireless Dome emptied early on Saturday night as Syracuse football cruised to a 59-0 victory over Wagner. But the stands weren’t very full to begin with. Only 33,373 people were in attendance for Syracuse’s shutout win. It’s the lowest attendance...
‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton
The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Syracuse, Wagner Agree to Cut Game Short in Rare College Football Sighting
The mercy rule doesn’t exist in college football, but that’s not what the Wagner Seahawks wanted to hear. After Wagner trailed the Syracuse Orange 49-0 at halftime inside of the Carrier Dome on Saturday, the Seahawks asked to cut the game short in the second half, which was agreed upon.
