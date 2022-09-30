ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

WKTV

Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville edges Liverpool in marching band national division showdown (121 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville marching band edged out a win in the national division of West Genesee’s showcase on Saturday night. The Bees compiled a score of 83.8, just ahead of Liverpool’s 82.45. The competition was held at East Syracuse Minoa because of field work at West Genesee’s home stadium. The Wildcats performed an exhibition, meaning they were not scored.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place

Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Fulton

He may be the boss—but to dentist Benjamin Fruce, he’s still dad. “It depends on what context,” Ben laughed. “Sometimes he’s ‘dad’ and sometimes he’s Dr. Fruce.”. The younger Fruce recently joined Advanced Dental Arts in Fulton as a full-time dentist. His...
FULTON, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

‘Good Things’ Are Happening in Fulton

The city of Fulton is positioned to see “significant positive impact” from its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award, according to Mayor Deana Michaels. “As a recipient community, investors, developers and small businesses from both inside and outside the city are showing interest that will result in investment far beyond the DRI $10 million,” she said.
FULTON, NY

Community Policy