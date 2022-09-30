Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Lakers sweep WG; Middle School action – Monday volleyball results
The Indian Lake varsity team beat Waynesfield-Goshen in straight sets: 25-8, 25-11, 25-10. Ally Kinney was 18/20 serving, 7 ace serves, 14/15 hitting, and 8 kills. Kenzie Dixon was 7/7 serving, 3 ace serves, 8/9 hitting, and 3 kills. Devin Rice was 13/14 hitting with 7 kills. Stephanie Altstaetter was...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs swept by Graham; Lady Lakers earn second straight win – Monday soccer scores
The Bellefontaine varsity girls fell to Graham 1-0. The Lady Chiefs are now 6-5-2 (4-2-2). The Chieftain varsity boys also lost to Graham, 4-0. Drew Phillips finished with 11 saves for Bellefontaine. The Chiefs fall to 2-9-2 (1-4-2). Bellefontaine will host Urbana on Wednesday. The girls’ game starts at 5:30...
peakofohio.com
Lakers top Fairlawn; WL-S split tri-match – Weekend volleyball results
The Indian Lake varsity team beat Fairlawn in straight sets: 25-23, 25-17, and 25-15. Stephanie Altstaetter was 14/15 serving, 2 aces, 18/19 hitting, 11 kills, 18 assists, 3 block assists, and 9 digs. Ally Kinney was 12/13 serving, 2 aces. 19/22 hitting, 7 kills, 2 block assists, and 6 digs.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
peakofohio.com
Anita Albert
Anita Albert, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Campbell Place in Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was born on June 8, 1946, in West Liberty, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold Henry and Margery (Everhart) Albert. Anita is survived by two sisters-in-law, Martha...
peakofohio.com
Byron Kermit, “Scottie”, Scott
Byron Kermit, “Scottie”, Scott, 87, passed away on October 1, 2022, following a full life that included two stents in the military, cartooning, a varied and lengthy career in newspaper work that included writing and photography, truck driving, flower delivering and as a Lake Township trustee, just to name a few. Scottie liked to keep busy.
peakofohio.com
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
peakofohio.com
Kathleen Sharon ‘’Sherri’’ Engle
Kathleen Sharon ‘’Sherri’’ Engle, 76, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully at her childhood home surrounded by family and her cats on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Sherri was born June 4, 1946, to the late Kenneth C. Miller and Dorothy (Strayer) Miller, In Bellefontaine, Ohio. She was an only child and was very spoiled. On July 15, 1966, she married John ‘’Jack’’ Engle in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Sherri and Jack were married for 52 years.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State backup running back sets stunning school record
Heading into the 2022 college football season, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was widely considered the Buckeyes’ leading running back and one of the top backs in the entire nation. However, during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, it was second-team running back Miyan Williams that had a record-breaking performance for the Buckeyes.
College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Controversy
Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had a heated interaction on the field during Saturday night's game in Columbus. Things got heated between Day and Schiano following a late hit on an Ohio State player who was running down the sideline. Schiano went after Day. Elsewhere...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
Week 5 of the college football season was filled with excitement, highlighted by Michigan’s win over Iowa. Here are the top plays! ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
WDTN
Clouds and gusty winds from Ian will impact the Miami Valley today
Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
UPDATE: 4 seriously injured in crash on I-70; OSP Springfield Post to investigate
CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that shut down eastbound I-70 on Sunday morning at 3:27 a.m. according to the OSP spokesperson. Springfield resident, Melecio Herrera-Guzman, age 40, was operating a 2008 Chrysler, heading westbound on I-70 in the eastbound...
Crash on I-70 E causes injuries overnight
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A multi-vehicle crash that caused injuries occurred early Sunday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, at least 3 people were injured on I-70 eastbound near Limestone Street from a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. Three people were taken from the scene to a local […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield Township crash
Springfield police said 67-year-old Luther Jordan of Westwood was killed in a crash on W. North Bend Road Sunday afternoon.
