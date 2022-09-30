After three-and-a-half games, one thing was clear for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mitchell Trubisky was not the answer at quarterback. Fortunately, head coach Mike Tomlin has a plan B. Following 14 uninspiring quarters with Trubisky at the helm, the Steelers turned to rookie Kenny Pickett in hopes of sparking a comeback against the New York Jets. It was a move that soothed Pittsburgh fans overwhelmed by mediocrity throughout the month of September — even if Pickett wasn’t asked to move mountains in his debut.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO