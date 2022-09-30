Read full article on original website
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday
After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett gives spark in up-and-down debut, but Mike Tomlin won't name him starter
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tunred to Kenny Pickett in the second half against the Jets to mixed results -- a couple rushing TDs but also three INTs.
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back
The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kenny Pickett made his Pittsburgh Steeler debut after 14 awful quarters of Mitchell Trubisky
After three-and-a-half games, one thing was clear for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mitchell Trubisky was not the answer at quarterback. Fortunately, head coach Mike Tomlin has a plan B. Following 14 uninspiring quarters with Trubisky at the helm, the Steelers turned to rookie Kenny Pickett in hopes of sparking a comeback against the New York Jets. It was a move that soothed Pittsburgh fans overwhelmed by mediocrity throughout the month of September — even if Pickett wasn’t asked to move mountains in his debut.
What Titans said about Week 4 win over Colts
The Tennessee Titans have their first winning streak of the 2022 campaign after beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 on Sunday, 24-17. With the win, the Titans have now beaten the Colts in each of their last four games, and in five of the last six. As has been...
Josh Allen scores on run as Bills rally to tie Ravens
The Buffalo Bills were down 17 points in the first half Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Josh Allen & Co. woke up and scored 17 points in a row to tie the game at 20. The game-tying touchdown came in the third quarter when Allen bulled his way into the end zone from 11 yards.
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
Steelers replace QB Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett in Week 4
The dust has barely settled on the Buffalo Bills’ Week 4 win against the Baltimore Ravens, but we already have a huge storyline to watch ahead of the Bills’ next game. In Week 5, Buffalo hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Which quarterback will the Bills face? Who knows.
Florio: Tomlin the only one who still wants Trubisky at quarterback
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was close to losing his job to Kenny Pickett, but played just well enough in Cleveland to keep his job…for now.
Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL expert picks round-up for Week 4
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for an all-important divisional matchup that could see the winner in first place by the end of the day. Indianapolis and Tennessee are second and third in the division, respectively, trailing the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-1. However, Jacksonville has a very difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6 fascinating facts about Texans RB Dameon Pierce against the Chargers
The Houston Texans may have had a letdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, falling 34-24 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, but their rookie running back did not. Although the Texan fell to 0-3-1 on the year, fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce assuredly had his breakout game. The former Florida product tallied 14 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown — including a 75-yard gallop that provided a much needed boost for the Texans’ offense to keep pace with Los Angeles.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin non-commital about starting quarterback going forward
Well, it only took a month but the Pittsburgh Steelers have themselves a quarterback controversy. Pittsburgh opted to bench Mitch Trubisky on Sunday after an uninspired effort by Mitch Trubisky and bring in rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett didn’t win the game for the Steelers but most noted he did provide the team a spark and did score two rushing touchdowns.
Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets
There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total
Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
Pickett-led Steelers lose thriller at home to fall to 1-3
There was a lot to be excited about on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers but the outcome wasn’t one of them. Pittsburgh fell 24-20 to the New York Jets to drop to 1-3 on the season. However, it was the debut of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that should have fans excited for the future.
