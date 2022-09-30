ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday

After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back

The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kenny Pickett made his Pittsburgh Steeler debut after 14 awful quarters of Mitchell Trubisky

After three-and-a-half games, one thing was clear for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mitchell Trubisky was not the answer at quarterback. Fortunately, head coach Mike Tomlin has a plan B. Following 14 uninspiring quarters with Trubisky at the helm, the Steelers turned to rookie Kenny Pickett in hopes of sparking a comeback against the New York Jets. It was a move that soothed Pittsburgh fans overwhelmed by mediocrity throughout the month of September — even if Pickett wasn’t asked to move mountains in his debut.
Titans vs. Colts predictions: NFL expert picks round-up for Week 4

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet in Week 4 for an all-important divisional matchup that could see the winner in first place by the end of the day. Indianapolis and Tennessee are second and third in the division, respectively, trailing the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 2-1. However, Jacksonville has a very difficult matchup in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
6 fascinating facts about Texans RB Dameon Pierce against the Chargers

The Houston Texans may have had a letdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, falling 34-24 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, but their rookie running back did not. Although the Texan fell to 0-3-1 on the year, fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce assuredly had his breakout game. The former Florida product tallied 14 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown — including a 75-yard gallop that provided a much needed boost for the Texans’ offense to keep pace with Los Angeles.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin non-commital about starting quarterback going forward

Well, it only took a month but the Pittsburgh Steelers have themselves a quarterback controversy. Pittsburgh opted to bench Mitch Trubisky on Sunday after an uninspired effort by Mitch Trubisky and bring in rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett didn’t win the game for the Steelers but most noted he did provide the team a spark and did score two rushing touchdowns.
Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets

There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
