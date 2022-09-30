Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waer.org
City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk
The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
Hey Baldwinsville families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In communities such as Baldwinsville, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort. If you have cool school ideas from...
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place
Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountybusiness.com
Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Fulton
He may be the boss—but to dentist Benjamin Fruce, he’s still dad. “It depends on what context,” Ben laughed. “Sometimes he’s ‘dad’ and sometimes he’s Dr. Fruce.”. The younger Fruce recently joined Advanced Dental Arts in Fulton as a full-time dentist. His...
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
iheartoswego.com
Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022
Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
Gabby Petito movie premieres Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old girl who caught the nation’s attention after her parents reported her missing in September 2021 will reach even more people. The Gabby Petitio Story will premiere this Saturday and the movie will reveal Gabby’s experience during her cross-country “van life” trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. After her disappearance […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest, roads closed, but festival on
Cortland, N.Y. — A food truck exploded at The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest Sunday morning, closing roads around the festival, festival officials said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before the festival opened for the day, according to a news release from the festival. No one was injured. Greenbush Street is...
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
oswegocountybusiness.com
For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant
After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
cnycentral.com
John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced
FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
Comments / 0