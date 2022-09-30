ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

wwnytv.com

Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant

After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
PULASKI, NY
cnycentral.com

Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

John Mellencamp to perform in Syracuse next summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is set to make a stop in Syracuse next June. Mellencamp will perform at the Landmark Theater in Downtown Syracuse as a part of his "John Mellencamp: Live and In Person" tour. The show is set for Wednesday, June 14th at...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 Results Announced

FULTON – The Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday, September 30 Night 1 results are as follows:. DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – (25 Laps): 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[1]; 3. 1X-Justin White[16]; 4. 14J-Johnny Rivers[9]; 5. X15-Tyler Bushey[11]; 6. 28D-Philip DeFiglio[8]; 7. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[13]; 8. 17-Nick Hilt[7]; 9. 09J-Shawn Perez[14]; 10. 75-Eli Gilbert[12]; 11. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[6]; 12. 76-Frank Hoard[15]; 13. 55-David Stickles[17]; 14. 25Y-Kenneth Griffin[10]; 15. 2H-Luke Horning[5]; 16. 72-Bruno Richard[3]; 17. 00X-Josh Coonradt[4]; 18. 09-Shawn Prez JR[18]
FULTON, NY
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
SYRACUSE, NY

